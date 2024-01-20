Police to conduct ‘high-visibility’ crackdown on pavement cycling in Perth

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Police to conduct ‘high-visibility’ crackdown on pavement cycling in Perth

It follows complaints from pedestrians.

Stephen Eighteen By Stephen Eighteen
Dunkeld Road, Perth
Dunkeld Road in Perth. Image: Google Street View

Police are to conduct a “high-visibility” crackdown on pavement cycling in Perth after complaints from pedestrians.

Officers will target Dunkeld Road, which has been earmarked as a trouble spot.

A Police Scotland statement said: “In response to concerns from the local community in Perth relating to cyclists using pavements which aren’t for dual pedestrian/cyclist use, Perth Community Policing Team will be conducting high visibility patrols around Dunkeld Road.

“Pedestrians and cyclists represent two groups of vulnerable road users and use of the pavements is imperative for safety.

“There are a number of designated cycle lanes on pavements in Perth.

“However, cyclists should not use pavement sections which are solely for pedestrian use.

“By doing so you are committing an offence.”

Police repeated their guidance for cyclists to wear bright and fluorescent materials in the daytime and reflective materials at night.

A statement added: “Reflective material is available as self-adhesive strips, stickers etc. It can easily be attached to clothes and other items such as bags.”

More from Perth & Kinross

Person battles the wind and rain during Storm Babet at City Square, Dundee on 19th October 2023.
Storm Isha: Trains cancelled as hurricane-force winds set to batter Tayside, Fife and Stirling
Wayne Martin at Forfar sheriff court. Paul Reid pic. No byline. Forfar Sheriff Court Pic Paul Reid...important no byline please
Perth prison officer left with 'permanent reminder' of brutal beating from inmate
Perth Leisure Pool exterior with flumes.
Vice-chairman resigns over plans to axe ice rink and swimming pool in Perth
Amy Macdonald at Gleneagles for Social Bite charity auction
Amy Macdonald 'helps raise £70k for Dundee recovery project' after 'auctioning herself off' at…
The A93 Glasgow Road is set for roadworks
Perth drivers face months of disruption during roadworks on Glasgow Road
Dunning masonic lodge exterior
Dunning couple protest alcohol licence for masonic lodge in their garden
Leader of Perth and Kinross Council Grant Laing.
Council leader pledges to SAVE Perth ice rink and pool after local backlash
4
The Jamesfield Farm Shop in Abernethy
Damage 'in the thousands' after break-in at Perthshire country shop
Rachel Borthwick, and getting treatment at Beatson West of Scotland Cancer Centre in Glasgow.
Partner of St Johnstone star opens up on mental and physical toll of cancer…
Dean Moir served time in jail for dealing cocaine in 2018. Image: LinkedIn
Perth construction boss must surrender £30k of drug dealing profits

Conversation