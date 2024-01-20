Police to conduct ‘high-visibility’ crackdown on pavement cycling in Perth

Police are to conduct a “high-visibility” crackdown on pavement cycling in Perth after complaints from pedestrians.

Officers will target Dunkeld Road, which has been earmarked as a trouble spot.

A Police Scotland statement said: “In response to concerns from the local community in Perth relating to cyclists using pavements which aren’t for dual pedestrian/cyclist use, Perth Community Policing Team will be conducting high visibility patrols around Dunkeld Road.

“Pedestrians and cyclists represent two groups of vulnerable road users and use of the pavements is imperative for safety.

“There are a number of designated cycle lanes on pavements in Perth.

“However, cyclists should not use pavement sections which are solely for pedestrian use.

“By doing so you are committing an offence.”

Police repeated their guidance for cyclists to wear bright and fluorescent materials in the daytime and reflective materials at night.

A statement added: “Reflective material is available as self-adhesive strips, stickers etc. It can easily be attached to clothes and other items such as bags.”