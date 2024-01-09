Cash strapped council eyes Dundee tourist tax as £12 million budget shortfall revealed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Cash strapped council eyes Dundee tourist tax as £12 million budget shortfall revealed

Councillors are looking to consider all avenues of revenue as financially stretched council faces funding gap.

By Liam Rutherford Local Democracy Reporter
Dundee City Council. Image: DC Thomson
Dundee City Council. Image: DC Thomson

Dundee City Council is “actively considering” introducing a tourist tax as the local authority faces a multi-million budget deficit.

At a meeting of the city governance committee on Monday, councillors heard how the local authortity is facing a funding shortfall of £12 million.

This is despite a pledge by the Scottish Government to give around £140 million to local authorities to help them cover the cost of the announced council tax freeze.

Dundee City Council expects to receive around £3.2m of this.

City’s finances are ‘bleak’

Discussing the report, councillors pressed for all avenues of income to be explored –  including the introduction of a tourist tax.

A tourist tax is a levy on the occupation of short-stay accommodation in a local authority area.

Labour group leader Kevin Keenan said: “This paints a serious picture of how bleak the finances in the city are and how underfunded we are from the government.

Labour group leader Kevin Keenan.

“But just looking at the tools that we may have available and that being that there is a potential for tourist tax.

“Is there any indication that now is the time for Dundee to be thinking about adding a small fee to each of the tourist beds in the city by way of covering the shortfall from government?”

He added: “I should probably put on the record that it’s something that I’m not overly keen to have but just see that Dundee City Council is left absolutely cash strapped with the lack of funding that’s coming from government.

“I think that we need to look at every avenue that brings in a bit of money to the city and that being one of them, without hurting the individuals that live here.”

Tourist tax ‘under active consideration’

Responding to councillor Keenan’s comments, council leader John Alexander said council is already looking into the option of a tourist tax but stressed it won’t be a source of free income for the local authority.

He said: “It’s under active consideration, officers are engaging with colleges in Edinburgh who are significantly more advanced given the scale of the tourism and hospitality sector in Edinburgh.

Dundee City Council leader John Alexander. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
Dundee City Council leader John Alexander. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

“I absolutely agree with you I support the introduction of transient visitor levy as it’s called under the legislation.

“It’s not necessarily free money – if that’s the term to use – in the sense that it must relate to expenditure which has some connection to tourism of course – so it can’t necessarily go into any old budget.”

Officers also warned that the tourist tax isn’t a means to plug funding gaps.

Executive Director of City Development Robin Presswood added: “It’s not an easy way of generating general funds.

“It does require to be invested in local facilities and services used by visitors.

“There are restrictions on how we can use it and I think certainly the intention of the act was to improve facilities rather than to substitute for reductions in funding elsewhere.”

Conversation