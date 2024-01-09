James Martin’s ‘praise’ for Fife distillery as drink stars on TV show

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
James Martin’s ‘praise’ for Fife distillery as drink stars on TV show

A blackcurrant liqueur from Tayport Distillery is the star ingredient in one of the chef's desserts.

By Ben MacDonald
James Martin uses Tayport Distillery's blackcurrant liqueur in a dessert
Food journalist Jonathan Phang, Olympia Greg Rutherford, James Martin and Lesley Waters get a taste of the Fife drink this Saturday. Image: Tayport Distillery

Celebrity chef James Martin has “praised” a Fife drink that plays a starring role on his TV show.

A blackcurrant liqueur from Tayport Distillery is the main ingredient in a blackcurrant and blackberry delice, which he makes on his programme James Martin’s Saturday Morning this weekend.

The drink was selected after Martin met bosses from the distillery at an event in Aberdeen last year.

Martin is joined by chef Lesley Waters and guests, Olympic gold medallist Greg Rutherford and food journalist Jonathan Phang, on the programme.

James Martin ‘impressed’ by Tayport Distillery products

A spokesperson for Tayport Distillery said: “This opportunity stemmed from a chance meeting between Tayport Distillery’s founder, Kecia McDougall, and James Martin at Taste of Grampian, an event celebrating Scottish food on the east coast of Scotland.

“Seizing the moment, Kecia approached James with her products.

“Impressed, his team contacted the distillery months later, culminating in this feature.

The delice created by James Martin using the blackcurrant liqueur
The blackcurrant and blackberry delice features on this Saturday’s episode. Image: Tayport Distillery
Kecia McDougall from Tayport Distillery. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

“Guest chef Lesley Waters and James Martin praised the liqueur’s rich flavour profile, which complemented the dessert’s taste and presentation

“We extend our gratitude to James Martin and his team for this opportunity to showcase our blackcurrant liqueur to a wider audience.

“The distillery remains committed to producing premium, locally sourced Scottish spirits and looks forward to inspiring more culinary creations nationwide.”

James Martin’s Saturday Morning airs at 9.30am on STV.

