James Martin’s ‘praise’ for Fife distillery as drink stars on TV show

Celebrity chef James Martin has “praised” a Fife drink that plays a starring role on his TV show.

A blackcurrant liqueur from Tayport Distillery is the main ingredient in a blackcurrant and blackberry delice, which he makes on his programme James Martin’s Saturday Morning this weekend.

The drink was selected after Martin met bosses from the distillery at an event in Aberdeen last year.

Martin is joined by chef Lesley Waters and guests, Olympic gold medallist Greg Rutherford and food journalist Jonathan Phang, on the programme.

James Martin ‘impressed’ by Tayport Distillery products

A spokesperson for Tayport Distillery said: “This opportunity stemmed from a chance meeting between Tayport Distillery’s founder, Kecia McDougall, and James Martin at Taste of Grampian, an event celebrating Scottish food on the east coast of Scotland.

“Seizing the moment, Kecia approached James with her products.

“Impressed, his team contacted the distillery months later, culminating in this feature.

“Guest chef Lesley Waters and James Martin praised the liqueur’s rich flavour profile, which complemented the dessert’s taste and presentation

“We extend our gratitude to James Martin and his team for this opportunity to showcase our blackcurrant liqueur to a wider audience.

“The distillery remains committed to producing premium, locally sourced Scottish spirits and looks forward to inspiring more culinary creations nationwide.”

James Martin’s Saturday Morning airs at 9.30am on STV.