Dundee Indian restaurant named best in central Scotland

A Dundee Indian restaurant has been crowned the best in central Scotland – after several eateries across Tayside and Fife scooped prestigious gongs.

Jahangir Tandoori on Session Street was named Indian Restaurant of the Year (Central Scotland) at the Scottish Asian Food Awards.

It was one of a number of restaurants and takeaways across the region to take home accolades from the ceremony in Glasgow, with businesses in Fife doing particularly well.

The event, now in its fourth year, celebrates the culinary expertise and diversity of Asian food culture across Scotland.

Jahangir Tandoori, on Session Street, is a stalwart of the Dundee restaurant scene – having served locals since 1987.

A spokesman for Jahangir Tandoori said he was “delighted” to receive the prestigious accolade.

He said: “For the Jahangir to be awarded best Indian Restaurant in the whole of central Scotland is amazing for us.

“Everyone here is delighted.”

A spokesperson for the Scottish Asian Food Awards 2023 said: “It was another excellent event.

“We’re proud to be able to shine a spotlight on the trailblazers who enrich our culinary experience every day.”

Scottish Asian Food Awards: Full list of winners from Tayside and Fife

Dundee

Jahangir Tandoori – Winner, Indian Restaurant of the Year (Central Scotland)

Fife

Udon Thai Street Food, Leven – Winner, Thai Restaurant of the Year

Combini Co, St Andrews – Winner, Takeaway and Home Delivery of the Year (Central Scotland)

– Winner, Takeaway and Home Delivery of the Year (Central Scotland) Namaste Indian Restaurant, Dunfermline – Winner, Best of Fife; Highly commended, Outstanding Asian Restaurant of the Year

Koku Shi, Dunfermline – Winner, Highly commended, Best of Fife

– Winner, Highly commended, Best of Fife Koku Shi, Kirkcaldy – Winner, Japanese Restaurant of the Year

– Winner, Japanese Restaurant of the Year Mystic Dragon, Cupar – Highly commended, Asian Street Food of the Year

Perth and Kinross