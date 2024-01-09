Fife families devastated by Storm Gerritt flooding could get lifeline cash as SNP hints at re-think

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fife families devastated by Storm Gerritt flooding could get lifeline cash as SNP hints at re-think

Lib Dem MSP Willie Rennie claimed it was an “insult” that households forced to evacuate in Cupar and nearby villages had not already been guaranteed support.

Justin Bowie By Justin Bowie
Drone pictures show the aftermath of Storm Gerritt in Cupar. Image: Bruce C Russell.
Drone pictures show the aftermath of Storm Gerritt in Cupar. Image: Bruce C Russell.

Fife families who have been devastated by extreme flooding during Storm Gerritt may still get lifeline cash as the SNP hint at a re-think.

Households in Cupar and surrounding villages were forced to evacuate just days after Christmas after their homes were engulfed by floodwaters.

Shocking footage from the Fife town showed the extent of the damage caused by the storm which wreaked havoc.

Last week the Scottish Government said extra funding to help residents forced out of their homes would not be provided.

That was despite the SNP dishing out one-off grants to families and businesses in Brechin who were devastated by Storm Babet in October.

Cupar was devastated by the flooding. Image: Bruce C Russell.
Residents were forced to evacuate in the Fife town. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

But on Tuesday, SNP finance minister Tom Arthur said his party would remain open to directly helping locals and said a final decision had not been reached.

Mr Arthur said cash was given to Brechin residents in November since Storm Babet was a “highly unusual” event with “almost unprecedented” rainfall levels.

But Fife Lib Dem MSP Willie Rennie, who argues immediate funding is needed, warned it was an “insult” to play down the flooding in Fife.

Responding to Mr Arthur, he said: “I’m afraid that’s not good enough.

Fife Lib Dem MSP Willie Rennie. Image: PA.

“For my constituents who were flooded out of their home just days after Christmas, it was just as traumatic for them as it was for the people of Angus, who did receive grants.

“So please don’t insult them by saying the situation in Angus is exceptional.

“If you’ve got two feet of water in your house when you wake up in the morning, it is exceptional.”

Last week he claimed the government’s initial decision not to give any additional support to locals in Cupar was “cruel”.

SNP minister Tom Arthur.

Mr Arthur replied: “The member asked me to reconsider my decision.

“I just want to clarify in case he did not infer from my answer to the original question: a decision hasn’t been taken.

“We’re giving this careful consideration. We have engaged with Fife Council. We are very sympathetic to the situation faced by Mr Rennie’s constituents.”

One heartbroken family in Cupar told us they will never return to their house after it was badly damaged in the storm.

Mohammed Iqbal’s store was badly damaged. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

Meanwhile, a convenience store owner in the town fears he will never be able to reopen his shop since it has been destroyed by floodwaters.

Mohamed Iqbal, owner of Ali’s Discount Superstore, described the scene as like “a rising river inside running through his shop”.

Mr Rennie said he would take Mr Arthur’s answer as an indication funding is likely to be dished out for locals in need down the line.

But he added that immediate support is needed now while residents remain in temporary accommodation.

Conversation