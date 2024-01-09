Fife families devastated by Storm Gerritt flooding could get lifeline cash as SNP hints at re-think

Fife families who have been devastated by extreme flooding during Storm Gerritt may still get lifeline cash as the SNP hint at a re-think.

Households in Cupar and surrounding villages were forced to evacuate just days after Christmas after their homes were engulfed by floodwaters.

Shocking footage from the Fife town showed the extent of the damage caused by the storm which wreaked havoc.

Last week the Scottish Government said extra funding to help residents forced out of their homes would not be provided.

That was despite the SNP dishing out one-off grants to families and businesses in Brechin who were devastated by Storm Babet in October.

But on Tuesday, SNP finance minister Tom Arthur said his party would remain open to directly helping locals and said a final decision had not been reached.

Mr Arthur said cash was given to Brechin residents in November since Storm Babet was a “highly unusual” event with “almost unprecedented” rainfall levels.

But Fife Lib Dem MSP Willie Rennie, who argues immediate funding is needed, warned it was an “insult” to play down the flooding in Fife.

Responding to Mr Arthur, he said: “I’m afraid that’s not good enough.

“For my constituents who were flooded out of their home just days after Christmas, it was just as traumatic for them as it was for the people of Angus, who did receive grants.

“So please don’t insult them by saying the situation in Angus is exceptional.

“If you’ve got two feet of water in your house when you wake up in the morning, it is exceptional.”

Last week he claimed the government’s initial decision not to give any additional support to locals in Cupar was “cruel”.

Mr Arthur replied: “The member asked me to reconsider my decision.

“I just want to clarify in case he did not infer from my answer to the original question: a decision hasn’t been taken.

“We’re giving this careful consideration. We have engaged with Fife Council. We are very sympathetic to the situation faced by Mr Rennie’s constituents.”

One heartbroken family in Cupar told us they will never return to their house after it was badly damaged in the storm.

Meanwhile, a convenience store owner in the town fears he will never be able to reopen his shop since it has been destroyed by floodwaters.

Mohamed Iqbal, owner of Ali’s Discount Superstore, described the scene as like “a rising river inside running through his shop”.

Mr Rennie said he would take Mr Arthur’s answer as an indication funding is likely to be dished out for locals in need down the line.

But he added that immediate support is needed now while residents remain in temporary accommodation.