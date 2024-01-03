‘Cruel’ decision means Fife flooding victims will not receive extra funds to aid recovery

Scottish Government funding set up in the wake of Storm Babet will not be made available to Fife flooding victims.

A package of support offered £1,500 to people in Angus, Perthshire and Aberdeenshire whose homes were worst hit during the red weather alert in October.

And severely impacted businesses could receive £3,000.

Storm Babet wreaked havoc across parts of the north east during days of extreme rainfall and high winds.

North East Fife MSP Willie Rennie said similar pay-outs should be offered to people in his constituency hit by Storm Gerrit last week.

And he described the government’s decision as cruel.

People in Cupar, Dunshalt and Strathmiglo were forced from their homes two days after Christmas due to severe flooding.

And the Liberal Democrat MSP said: “Storm Gerrit has made people homeless and businesses have lost trade.

“The emotional as well as the financial loss is huge.”

Scottish Government: Storm Babet impact was ‘exceptional’

Mr Rennie appealed to Net Zero Cabinet Secretary Mairi McAllan following last week’s devastation.

He said: “I have seen for myself the losses that people have endured when I met families in Cupar this week.

“The grants could make it a little easier to cope with the next few weeks as they seek to recover their homes and return their businesses to normal.”

However, the Scottish Government said that while affected people can apply for crisis grants and to the Scottish Welfare Fund, additional money will not be provided.

It said the funds provided after the October storm were due to its unprecedented impact.

A spokesperson added: “Given the exceptional nature of Storm Babet, we concluded that additional support was required to support households and businesses most affected within areas issued with Met Office red weather warnings for rain.”

Fife flood victims ‘should get exactly the same’

Mr Rennie has called for a change of heart.

He said: “I’m afraid this is a cruel response to those who woke up a couple of days after Christmas to find muddy, smelly water pouring into their homes.

“I think the government were right to support the flood victims in Angus but I think the flood victims in Fife should get exactly the same support.

“To those affected the impact is exactly the same so the response should be the same too.

“I am sure the government will come to realise the error of this decision and make the funds available.”

What help is available?

The Scottish Government says it provides £42 million a year to help councils deal with flood risk management.

And an additional £150m has been provided over the course of this parliament.

The spokesperson added: “Eligible people can also apply to their local authority for crisis grants from the Scottish Government funded Scottish Welfare Fund.”