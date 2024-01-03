BBC reveals start date for Gladiators reboot – starring Dundee gym owner

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
BBC reveals start date for Gladiators reboot – starring Dundee gym owner

Sheli McCoy will appear as Sabre in the new series.

By Ben MacDonald
Sheli McCoy stars as Sabre in the reboot
Sweatbox Dundee owner Sheli McCoy stars as Sabre in the show. Image: BBC

BBC has confirmed the start date of its Gladiators reboot – starring Dundee gym owner Sheli McCoy.

The show will officially launch on Saturday, January 13 at 5.50pm on BBC One and iPlayer.

Hosted by father and son duo Bradley and Barney Walsh, the show will feature some of the challenges that contestants were subjected to during the original 1990s series.

Replacing former Dunfermline resident John Anderson as main referee is ex-English Premiership official Mark Clattenburg.

BBC's Gladiators reboot is set to broadcast
BBC’s Gladiators reboot, starring Dundee gym owner Sheli McCoy (centre), will start next week. BBC/Guy Levy

One of the 16 new Gladiators featured in the series is Dundee gym owner Sheli McCoy.

Sheli, who runs Sweatbox Dundee on Camperdown Road, will appear as Sabre in the show.

Describing Sheli’s character as “fierce, powerful and agile”, creators of the Gladiators TV show said: “Contenders be afraid of an attack from Sabre, she’s fearless and ferocious.

“Once she catches sight of prey, there’s no escape!”

Sheli McCoy stars as Sabre in the reboot
Sheli says appearing on the show is a ‘dream come true’. Image: BBC

Sharing her excitement on her involvement in the show, Sheli said: “It’s a dream come true.

“I’ll be taking part in the old, iconic games my mum and I once watched and I can’t wait to attack the new ones with her watching.”

Conversation