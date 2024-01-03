BBC reveals start date for Gladiators reboot – starring Dundee gym owner

BBC has confirmed the start date of its Gladiators reboot – starring Dundee gym owner Sheli McCoy.

The show will officially launch on Saturday, January 13 at 5.50pm on BBC One and iPlayer.

Hosted by father and son duo Bradley and Barney Walsh, the show will feature some of the challenges that contestants were subjected to during the original 1990s series.

Replacing former Dunfermline resident John Anderson as main referee is ex-English Premiership official Mark Clattenburg.

One of the 16 new Gladiators featured in the series is Dundee gym owner Sheli McCoy.

Sheli, who runs Sweatbox Dundee on Camperdown Road, will appear as Sabre in the show.

Describing Sheli’s character as “fierce, powerful and agile”, creators of the Gladiators TV show said: “Contenders be afraid of an attack from Sabre, she’s fearless and ferocious.

“Once she catches sight of prey, there’s no escape!”

Sharing her excitement on her involvement in the show, Sheli said: “It’s a dream come true.

“I’ll be taking part in the old, iconic games my mum and I once watched and I can’t wait to attack the new ones with her watching.”