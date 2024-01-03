Rod Stewart tips Gleneagles Hotel staff £10,000

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Rod Stewart tips Gleneagles Hotel staff £10,000

He visited the Perthshire hotel last weekend following Celtc's victory over Rangers.

By Kieran Webster
Sir Rod Stewart at Gleneagles Hotel
Sir Rod Stewart with wife Penny Lancaster and son Alastair Stewart at Gleneagles. Image: Penny Lancaster, Instagram

Staff at Perthshire’s iconic Gleneagles Hotel were treated to a £10,000 tip by Sir Rod Stewart.

The Do Ya Think I’m Sexy singer visited the hotel with his wife Penny Lancaster and sons Alastair and Aiden at the weekend.

According to the Daily Record, an insider at the hotel said Rod joked that staff should “stick the lot on Scotland to win the Euros.”

The family visited the hotel to celebrate Celtic’s 2-1 over city rivals Rangers on Saturday.

Penny, 52, shared a photo of her and the 78-year-old singer on Instagram.

‘Gleneagles second to none’

The Celtic fan said: “I’ve been lucky enough to stay in some of the top hotels in the world and the service at Gleneagles is second to none.

“The staff do a terrific job at a very hectic time of the year and deserve every penny.

“It’s Scottish hospitality at its best.”

Gleneagles was recently named the world’s best hotel for hospitality – boasting 11 different restaurants and bars.

Gleneagles Hotel
Gleneagles Hotel. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

Over the years, guests have included Queen Elizabeth II, John Travolta and Sean Connery.

Following his stay, Sir Rod performed at Jools Holland’s Hootenanny show for the first ever time.

His new album, Swing Fever, is set to be released on February 23.

Meanwhile, reality star Olivia Attwood also shared some snaps of her festive trip to Gleneagles.

More from Perth & Kinross

Loft Nightclub in Perth.
Perth nightclub responds to 'banned list' circulating on social media
Traffic from West Bridge Street in Perth
Council chiefs explain lack of fines for engine idling in Perth and Kinross
Tayside Mountain Rescue Team members carrying a casualty on a stretcher across moorland near Kenmore in Perthshire
Covid effect gives Tayside Mountain Rescue Team its busiest ever year
Olivia Attwood at Gleneagles Hotel.
Reality star Olivia Attwood enjoys New Year trip to Gleneagles
Doina Solomeanii with baby Mark and nurses at Ninewells on January 1 2024.
Perth mum says son is a 'superhero' after he becomes Tayside's first 2024 baby
The New County Hotel, where three people died in the fire. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
New County Hotel fire: All we know one year on from Perth tragedy
The M90 near Glenfarg. Image: Google Maps
Firefighters work to free people from car after M90 crash
Police on Friarton Road. Image: Stuart Cowper
Emergency services attend Perth industrial estate after explosion claims - as council confirms NO…
New County Hotel Fire
Manager of fire-hit Perth hotel where 3 people died fears no one will ever…
Sir Rod Stewart at Gleneagles Hotel
Sir Rod Stewart and family enjoy luxury break at five-star Gleneagles Hotel in Perthshire

Conversation