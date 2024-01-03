Rod Stewart tips Gleneagles Hotel staff £10,000

Staff at Perthshire’s iconic Gleneagles Hotel were treated to a £10,000 tip by Sir Rod Stewart.

The Do Ya Think I’m Sexy singer visited the hotel with his wife Penny Lancaster and sons Alastair and Aiden at the weekend.

According to the Daily Record, an insider at the hotel said Rod joked that staff should “stick the lot on Scotland to win the Euros.”

The family visited the hotel to celebrate Celtic’s 2-1 over city rivals Rangers on Saturday.

Penny, 52, shared a photo of her and the 78-year-old singer on Instagram.

‘Gleneagles second to none’

The Celtic fan said: “I’ve been lucky enough to stay in some of the top hotels in the world and the service at Gleneagles is second to none.

“The staff do a terrific job at a very hectic time of the year and deserve every penny.

“It’s Scottish hospitality at its best.”

Gleneagles was recently named the world’s best hotel for hospitality – boasting 11 different restaurants and bars.

Over the years, guests have included Queen Elizabeth II, John Travolta and Sean Connery.

Following his stay, Sir Rod performed at Jools Holland’s Hootenanny show for the first ever time.

His new album, Swing Fever, is set to be released on February 23.

Meanwhile, reality star Olivia Attwood also shared some snaps of her festive trip to Gleneagles.