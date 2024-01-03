Daughter ‘astounded’ as £3,500+ raised for dad left homeless by Dunfermline fire

The daughter of a Dunfermline man left homeless after a fire has thanked the public for their generosity.

Andrew Hagart, 66, and his border collie dog Dexter were forced to flee their council home in St Andrew’s Street after a blaze took hold on Saturday, December 30.

It is thought the fire may have been caused by a faulty fan heater.

Andrew was taken to hospital, where he was put on a drip. He left the following day.

Firefighters gave Dexter oxygen at the scene, and vets later administered treatment for an ulcer on his left eye.

Andrew is currently living in a bed and breakfast in Dysart while six-year-old Dexter has been taken in by his daughter Katie.

“The home is completely destroyed,” said Katie, 32.

“He’s lived there 17 years; moved there when I was 15 so there are a lot of memories in that house

“I don’t think Dad will be able to move back there due to the amount of damage – it’s wrecked.”

Crowdfunder raises £3,500+ for dad left homeless by Dunfermline fire

But Katie has been buoyed by the response to a crowdfunder she set up to help her dad get back on his feet.

So far, more than £3,500 has been raised.

“I’m speechless at the fundraising,” she said.

“I’m always wary of when people ask for money after something like that.

“But I’d asked on my local page if anyone had even a hoody, joggies and shoes I could buy cheap, and said about the fire.

“The amount of people who messaged with bags of clothes for him has been crazy.

“I never in a million years expected the response.

“Because some people couldn’t donate clothes they were asking me to set up a GoFundMe so I bit the bullet and did it.

“I’m just astounded so many people have helped; I can’t find the words to explain how I feel – it just warms my heart how nice people are.”

Firefighters who saved Dexter ‘never gave up’

Katie also thanked the firefighters who saved Dexter’s life.

She added: “They never gave up – even when I was trying to get into the property to search for him and they put a little oxygen mask on him.

“I cannot express my love for them more.”

The fire was reported to Scottish Fire and Rescue Service at 2.48pm on Saturday.

They initially sent two appliances but a short while later two more appliances were sent.

Firefighters left the scene at 6.30pm.

Bus services were temporarily diverted along Aberdour Road and Blacklaw Road at the height of the incident.

A spokeswoman for SFRS said: “Crews used Smokey Paws (oxygen for animals) for a dog at the scene.”