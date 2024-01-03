Daughter ‘astounded’ as £3,500+ raised for dad left homeless by Dunfermline fire

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

Daughter ‘astounded’ as £3,500+ raised for dad left homeless by Dunfermline fire

Andrew Hagart may never return to his fire-damaged home.

Stephen Eighteen By Stephen Eighteen
Katie Hagart is fundraising for her father Andrew, left, after the fire at his home in Dunfermline.
Katie Hagart is fundraising for her father Andrew, left, after the fire at his home in Dunfermline. Image: Katie Hagart/Fife Jammer Locations/FJL Services

The daughter of a Dunfermline man left homeless after a fire has thanked the public for their generosity.

Andrew Hagart, 66, and his border collie dog Dexter were forced to flee their council home in St Andrew’s Street after a blaze took hold on Saturday, December 30.

It is thought the fire may have been caused by a faulty fan heater.

Andrew was taken to hospital, where he was put on a drip. He left the following day.

Andrew Hagart and Dexter back together after the fire at his Dunfermline home.
Andrew Hagart and Dexter back together after the fire at their Dunfermline home. Image: Katie Hagart

Firefighters gave Dexter oxygen at the scene, and vets later administered treatment for an ulcer on his left eye.

Andrew is currently living in a bed and breakfast in Dysart while six-year-old Dexter has been taken in by his daughter Katie.

“The home is completely destroyed,” said Katie, 32.

“He’s lived there 17 years; moved there when I was 15 so there are a lot of memories in that house

“I don’t think Dad will be able to move back there due to the amount of damage – it’s wrecked.”

Crowdfunder raises £3,500+ for dad left homeless by Dunfermline fire

But Katie has been buoyed by the response to a crowdfunder she set up to help her dad get back on his feet.

So far, more than £3,500 has been raised.

Katie Hagart.
Katie Hagart. Image: Supplied.

“I’m speechless at the fundraising,” she said.

“I’m always wary of when people ask for money after something like that.

“But I’d asked on my local page if anyone had even a hoody, joggies and shoes I could buy cheap, and said about the fire.

“The amount of people who messaged with bags of clothes for him has been crazy.

“I never in a million years expected the response.

“Because some people couldn’t donate clothes they were asking me to set up a GoFundMe so I bit the bullet and did it.

“I’m just astounded so many people have helped; I can’t find the words to explain how I feel – it just warms my heart how nice people are.”

Firefighters who saved Dexter ‘never gave up’

Katie also thanked the firefighters who saved Dexter’s life.

She added: “They never gave up – even when I was trying to get into the property to search for him and they put a little oxygen mask on him.

“I cannot express my love for them more.”

Andrew and Katie Hagart.
Andrew may never return to his fire-damaged home, fears daughter Katie. Image: Katie Hagart

The fire was reported to Scottish Fire and Rescue Service at 2.48pm on Saturday.

They initially sent two appliances but a short while later two more appliances were sent.

Firefighters left the scene at 6.30pm.

Dunfermline house fire
The fire at St Andrew’s Street, Dunfermline. Image: Fife Jammer Locations/FJL Services

Bus services were temporarily diverted along Aberdour Road and Blacklaw Road at the height of the incident.

A spokeswoman for SFRS said: “Crews used Smokey Paws (oxygen for animals) for a dog at the scene.”

More from Fife

Fife sex offenders map
Map shows how many sex offenders live in Fife
Cupar was severely hit by Storm Gerrit.
'Cruel' decision means Fife flooding victims will not receive extra funds to aid recovery
The Dunfermline v Raith Rovers game at East End Park. Image: Ewan Bootman/SNS Group
Teenager, 17, arrested after Raith Rovers fan attacked following Fife derby
Raith Rovers fan attacked
Dunfermline 'ultras' slam gang who put Raith fan, 18, in hospital
fan attacked after Raith Rovers v Dunfermline Athletic match
Players condemn gang who attacked Raith Rovers fan after Dunfermline game
Adam Dick was on his way to collect Christmas presents when he was caught driving illegally. Image: Shutterstock.
Fife man caught driving disqualified for third time on Christmas gift run
The pervert claimed he requested pics of teens on Omegle and was sent the worst kind of abuse images and videos.
Fife pervert claims illegal images were sent to him when he asked for pictures…
A Niesmann + Bischoff motorhome, similar to the one seized by police outside former SNP chief executive Peter Murrell's mother's home in Dunfermline.
SNP motorhome: Key questions on £100k Fife campervan sent up in BBC Hogmanay sketch…
8
Traffic on the A92.
Delays after crash on A92 northbound near Crossgates
The exterior of Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court
Glenrothes man choked victim until he could not breathe

Conversation