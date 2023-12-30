Fife Emergency services at house fire in Dunfermline The fire in St Andrew's Street was reported at 2.48pm By Lindsey Hamilton December 30 2023, 3.07pm Share Emergency services at house fire in Dunfermline Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/fife/4853919/house-fire-dunfermline/ Copy Link 0 comment St Andrew's Street, Dunfermline. Image: Fife Jammer Locations/FJL Services Emergency services are fighting a blaze at a property in Dunfermline. The fire in a house in St Andrew’s Street was reported to Scottish Fire and Rescue Service at 2.48pm. They initially sent two appliances but a short while later two more appliances were sent. They remain at the scene. No further details are available at this stage. A spokeswoman for SFRS said: “We received a call at 2.48pm reporting a fire at a property in St Andrew’s Street in Dunfermline. “We sent two appliances initially and a height appliance but we now have four appliances at the scene.” Local bus services are currently affected due to road closures at the scene of the fire/ Due to emergency services closing St Andrews street in Dunfermline, services 1 and 2 are having to divert via Aberdour road and Blacklaw road in both directions — Stagecoach East Scotland (@StagecoachEScot) December 30, 2023 MORE FOLLOWS
Conversation