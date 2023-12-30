Emergency services at house fire in Dunfermline

Emergency services are fighting a blaze at a property in Dunfermline.

The fire in a house in St Andrew’s Street was reported to Scottish Fire and Rescue Service at 2.48pm.

They initially sent two appliances but a short while later two more appliances were sent.

They remain at the scene.

No further details are available at this stage.

A spokeswoman for SFRS said: “We received a call at 2.48pm reporting a fire at a property in St Andrew’s Street in Dunfermline.

“We sent two appliances initially and a height appliance but we now have four appliances at the scene.”

Local bus services are currently affected due to road closures at the scene of the fire/

Due to emergency services closing St Andrews street in Dunfermline, services 1 and 2 are having to divert via Aberdour road and Blacklaw road in both directions — Stagecoach East Scotland (@StagecoachEScot) December 30, 2023

