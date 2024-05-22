7 rumours involving A-list celebrities in Tayside and Fife

Tayside and Fife is not exactly renowned as a celebrity playground.

Although St Andrews regularly welcomes famous faces because of its golfing heritage and world-famous university, most superstars tend to swerve the area for the brighter lights of bigger cities.

So when a rumour about an A-lister in Tayside and Fife starts spreading, locals sit up and take notice.

The latest story doing the rounds has centred on the Beckhams and Gleneagles Hotel.

We take a look at seven times famous faces have been the focus of local gossip – and whether the speculation turned out to be true.

Beckhams pay off couple’s mortgage to hire Gleneagles

Many will now be familiar with the rumour about the Beckhams and Gleneagles.

It has been suggested the couple paid off another couple’s mortgage to move their booking at the Perthshire hotel – so the pair could celebrate Victoria’s 50th in April at the venue.

This is just the latest version of a rumour that has been circling for more than 20 years about the former footballer and the ex-Spice Girl, involving various venues across the country, and appears to be nothing more than an urban myth.

Speaking to The Courier, a spokesperson for Glengales Hotel joked that the venue’s expertise is “definitely not in mortgages” but did not confirm or deny the story.

Ewan McGregor buys mansion in Perthshire

Speculation was rife in early 2023 that Crieff-born actor Ewan McGregor – famed for his roles in Star Wars and Trainspotting – had bought a mansion in the Carse of Gowrie.

At the time, The Courier approached the owners of the house McGregor had reportedly bought, who denied any knowledge of the story.

But several people living and working in the area told us they had heard the same rumour.

The Courier finally confirmed the story as being true in January 2024 after the actor had snapped up the £2 million property.

The 53-year-old has made no secret of his return to these parts – visiting several local businesses in recent months.

McGregor has also started a revamp of the “yellowing” and “water-damaged” house.

Last week, The Courier revealed McGregor wants to “arrange a premiere” at the new Crieff cinema once opened.

Tom Cruise holidays on superyacht off Fife coast

Back in 2021, Mission: Impossible star Tom Cruise was shooting the latest instalment of the action series in Hertfordshire.

While taking a break from filming, Cruise reportedly stayed on the Triple Seven superyacht for a holiday in Cornwall.

However, the £33m vessel was spotted off the coast of Pittenweem just days later, fuelling speculation that the Top Gun icon may be visiting the East Neuk.

It has never been confirmed whether Cruise was on board at the time.

He did, however, pay a visit to St Andrews during a break from filming Mission: Impossible earlier that year.

George Clooney and Bill Gates invest in Perthshire castle

Rumours linking Hollywood superstar George Clooney to Taymouth Castle spread across Perthshire village Kenmore in 2022.

The actor was linked to the estate after close friend and business partner Mike Meldman’s company snapped up the property in 2018.

Microsoft tycoon Bill Gates was also touted as an investor in the castle.

However, representatives later confirmed both Clooney and Gates were not involved in the estate.

Taylor Swift eyes Perthshire home

Sticking with the castle theme, in 2015 it was suggested singer Taylor Swift was interested in buying Tower of Lethendy.

The eight-bed baronial home south-west of Blairgowrie boasts a golf course, a heated pool and tennis courts.

Swift, who was dating Dumfries-born DJ Calvin Harris at the time, was reportedly considering buying the home to use as a Scottish base.

However, the star quickly dismissed the rumours, tweeting: “I’m not actually buying a castle.”

Earlier this year, Swift was pictured wearing an olive velvet dress designed by Perthshire-based fashion brand Little Lies.

Beyonce, Taylor Swift and Harry Styles to make Dundee Big Weekend appearance

When Radio 1’s Big Weekend returned to Dundee in 2023, the rumour mill went into overdrive about which acts would appear on the Camperdown stage.

Fans speculated that Taylor Swift could join then-boyfriend Matty Healy – frontman of The 1975 – on stage.

But that was soon quashed when it was pointed out she was playing her own gig in the US on the same date.

With Beyonce’s Renaissance world tour visiting the UK around that time, there were rumours she could be a special guest.

That was also put to bed when she performed in Paris that weekend.

Word also spread that Harry Styles – who was on the bill for the cancelled 2020 event and had performed at Murrayfield just days before – would make a surprise appearance with former One Direction bandmate Niall Horan.

This, too, never materialised, with only Lewis Capaldi – who was already on the bill himself – joining Horan on stage briefly.

Welcome to Arbroath: Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney ponder investment in Angus club

Actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenny have become synonymous with football team Wrexham after buying the club in 2020.

Their exploits have been showcased in the Disney+ series Welcome to Wrexham.

But it is claimed the pair considered investing in the Angus club before settling for the Welsh side.

Humphrey Ker, executive director at Wrexham and the pair’s British business partner, confirmed the story on BBC Scotland’s Sacked in the Morning podcast in October.

