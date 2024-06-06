Flood-hit Perth nursery will lose council contract if improvements aren’t made

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Flood-hit Perth nursery will lose council contract if improvements aren’t made

The ABC nursery at the North Inch said the damage it suffered after the floodgates were left open had hampered its progress.

By Kathryn Anderson Local Democracy Reporter
ABC Nursery exterior
Perth's ABC Nursery has been graded weak and unsatisfactory. Image: Google Maps.

Council bosses say they will end their contract with a Perth nursery if improvements demanded by the Care Inspectorate are not met.

The ABC Nursery next to the North Inch was rated “weak” and “unsatisfactory” in its last report.

Inspectors found children playing with “potential choking hazards”, an unacceptable lack of basics such as toilet rolls and paper towels and “significant concerns” about infection, prevention and control measures.

ABC Nursery bosses say the Perth business has faced “unprecedented challenges” – including damage after the North Inch floodgates were left open last October.

But they insist they are “fully committed to regaining our position as the foremost nursery in Perth”.

Deep flood water in children's nursery classroom
A flood damaged classrom at the ABC Nursery in Perth. Image: ABC Nursery.

It comes after Perth and Kinross councillors met to discuss the latest inspection report and the progress that had been made since.

They were told an early years team had been working with the nursery prior to and since the last inspection in February 2024.

This has involved weekly visits to the Rose Terrace premises, as well as daily unannounced visits.

Flooding up to the windows outside ABC Nursery basement premises on Perth's Rose Terrace
The premises were badly flooded in October. Image: ABC Nursery.

An external consultant was brought into the nursery at the start of May.

They have since been brought on board as a full-time manager.

And councillors were assured there had been a “marked improvement” over the past few weeks.

Perth and Kinross Council makes ABC Nursery position clear

The council’s strategic lead for education and learning Sheena Devlin said the new manager would be expected to set in place standards and ensure staff are held to account.

She added: “It’s not just us who’s commenting on the improvement.

“We know that parents and carers are commenting on the significant changes they have seen… So we do have confidence in what we have seen them do previously and what they have done in a short period of time.”

Perth and Kinross Council logo on wall of council HQ in Perth
Perth and Kinross Council may have to borrow significantly more. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

But Ms Devlin also assured councillors if improvements are not made “the position has been made clear – we will not continue to be in contract with them”.

The council’s quality improvement officer for early years and primary Annie Carr echoed this pledge.

She said: “We were also extremely clear that if progress was not made we would have to consider removing the funding for the [age] three-five children and support families and carers to find alternative settings.

“Initial work to support this has started in the background.”

Perth flooding placed ‘immense burden’ on nursery team

Following the meeting, ABC Nursery’s director Alan Morgan said his team had “faced a series of unprecedented challenges” over the past year.

Flooded ABC Nursery office
The nursery’s office was flooded too. Image: ABC Nursery.

He said: “The retirement of our long-standing manager and the departure of several experienced staff members necessitated a significant transition period.

“Our new manager – who joined us in June – brought a fresh perspective from their background as a primary school teacher.

“However, the steep learning curve of the childcare sector and the unfortunate flooding incident in October added to the complexity of their role.”

ABC Nursery’s pre-school rooms, offices and staff room were swamped in October 2023 after the North Inch floodgates were left open during torrential rain.

Deep water high up floodgate at ABC Nursery premises, perth
The sight that greeted ABC Nursery staff after Perth was battered by flooding last October. Image: ABC Nursery/

The repairs have taken almost nine months to complete.

Mr Morgan said this had “not only affected our physical premises but also placed an immense burden on our team”.

He added: “We appreciate the concern shown by the council and the community.

“We want to assure everyone that we are fully committed to regaining our position as the foremost nursery in Perth.

“We believe we are now coming out of the other side of these challenges and look forward to a brighter future.”

Conversation