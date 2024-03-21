Perth nursery had choking hazards and unemptied bins as inspectors hit out at child protection measures

A Perth nursery has been given a scathing report by inspectors – who found choking hazards and unemptied bins were putting children at risk.

ABC Day Nursery on Rose Terrace – which can host up to 70 kids of pre-school age – was visited by the Care Inspectorate in February.

A report into the inspection released this week revealed concerns about the nursery’s processes for child protection.

Officials gave the nursery the lowest mark for leadership and staff, and branded the setting and the quality of care, play and learning “weak” – the second-lowest rating.

Despite having several areas of concern, inspectors found most children experienced “kind, caring and warm interactions”.

The report also said babies experienced “nurturing, gentle interactions” and a “cosy, relaxed environment”.

Children ‘at risk’ at Perth nursery as concerns raised over child protection

Inspectors said children were put “at risk” at the Perth nursery as child protection procedures were not effective.

It said not all staff were clear who the child protection officer was and there was not always a trained and designated person available.

The nursery also did not monitor or report absences effectively.

Other concerns raised by the Care Inspectorate included:

Toilet paper and paper towels were not always available for children

Overflowing bins had not been emptied from the previous week

Handwashing was inconsistent

Some younger children “frequently stood at the playroom doorway or looked out the window” as their needs were not met

Some children spent “significant amounts of time without adult interaction or support”

Children’s medical needs may not be consistently met as staff did not know them

Younger children also played with unsafe resources for their stage of development and were not effectively supervised.

The report said: “The resources were potential choking hazards and had the potential to cause serious health implications if swallowed.

“Whilst these serious issues were addressed during the inspection, when raised by inspectors, the manager and staff’s lack of ability to identify risks had the potential to cause significant harm to children.”

Inspectors recognised that there had been a number of staff changes at the nursery and significant flood damage which had impacted the service.

They also said that children across all playrooms “experienced warmth and enjoyment when sharing a story with staff” and that this “helped create nurturing relationships”.

Some children ‘disengaged and spent periods wandering around’

The report said that babies and older children were engaged and having fun during their play experiences.

However, some younger children were “disengaged and spent significant periods of time wandering around the playroom”.

The nursery has been ordered to meet one requirement by April 10 and two requirements before the end of May.

This includes ensuring children are safeguarded and protected from harm, and developing children’s personal plans for staff to use “effectively”.

Further requirements for improvement were set for earlier this month.

Christopher Daye, manager at ABC Day Nursery, said: “We have shared the most recent report, the actions already taken and our ongoing plan for addressing it with our families and are working closely with both the Care Inspectorate and Perth and Kinross Council to make the necessary improvements as quickly and thoroughly as possible.”