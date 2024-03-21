Perth nursery had choking hazards and unemptied bins as inspectors hit out at child protection measures

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Perth nursery had choking hazards and unemptied bins as inspectors hit out at child protection measures

The Care Inspectorate has demanded improvements at ABC Day Nursery.

By Ellidh Aitken
The Perth nursery has been told to make improvements. Image: Shutterstock

A Perth nursery has been given a scathing report by inspectors – who found choking hazards and unemptied bins were putting children at risk.

ABC Day Nursery on Rose Terrace – which can host up to 70 kids of pre-school age – was visited by the Care Inspectorate in February.

A report into the inspection released this week revealed concerns about the nursery’s processes for child protection.

Officials gave the nursery the lowest mark for leadership and staff, and branded the setting and the quality of care, play and learning “weak” – the second-lowest rating.

Despite having several areas of concern, inspectors found most children experienced “kind, caring and warm interactions”.

The report also said babies experienced “nurturing, gentle interactions” and a “cosy, relaxed environment”.

Children ‘at risk’ at Perth nursery as concerns raised over child protection

Inspectors said children were put “at risk” at the Perth nursery as child protection procedures were not effective.

It said not all staff were clear who the child protection officer was and there was not always a trained and designated person available.

The nursery also did not monitor or report absences effectively.

Other concerns raised by the Care Inspectorate included:

  • Toilet paper and paper towels were not always available for children
  • Overflowing bins had not been emptied from the previous week
  • Handwashing was inconsistent
  • Some younger children “frequently stood at the playroom doorway or looked out the window” as their needs were not met
  • Some children spent “significant amounts of time without adult interaction or support”
  • Children’s medical needs may not be consistently met as staff did not know them
ABC Day Nursery in Perth. Image: Google Street View

Younger children also played with unsafe resources for their stage of development and were not effectively supervised.

The report said: “The resources were potential choking hazards and had the potential to cause serious health implications if swallowed.

“Whilst these serious issues were addressed during the inspection, when raised by inspectors, the manager and staff’s lack of ability to identify risks had the potential to cause significant harm to children.”

Inspectors recognised that there had been a number of staff changes at the nursery and significant flood damage which had impacted the service.

They also said that children across all playrooms “experienced warmth and enjoyment when sharing a story with staff” and that this “helped create nurturing relationships”.

Some children ‘disengaged and spent periods wandering around’

The report said that babies and older children were engaged and having fun during their play experiences.

However, some younger children were “disengaged and spent significant periods of time wandering around the playroom”.

The nursery has been ordered to meet one requirement by April 10 and two requirements before the end of May.

This includes ensuring children are safeguarded and protected from harm, and developing children’s personal plans for staff to use “effectively”.

Further requirements for improvement were set for earlier this month.

Christopher Daye, manager at ABC Day Nursery, said: “We have shared the most recent report, the actions already taken and our ongoing plan for addressing it with our families and are working closely with both the Care Inspectorate and Perth and Kinross Council to make the necessary improvements as quickly and thoroughly as possible.”

