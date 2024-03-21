First look inside new Dundee skatepark as opening plans revealed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

First look inside new Dundee skatepark as opening plans revealed

Passion Park on Gellatly Street has been months in the planning.

By Ellidh Aitken
Lewis Allan (left) and Scott Young are hoping to open Passion Park in April. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson/Lewis Allan
Lewis Allan (left) and Scott Young are hoping to open Passion Park in April. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson/Lewis Allan

A new indoor skatepark in Dundee city centre could open in April after months of delays.

Lewis Allan and Scott Young are behind plans to open Passion Park at the former NG Auto Valet site on Gellatly Street.

The pair have shared a series of images from inside the park as they aim to welcome skaters next month.

They previously told The Courier that delays had cost them about £150,000 in lost revenue and money spent on rent and bills.

However, Lewis and Scott say they are now able to move forward with the project after talks with Dundee City Council around their planning conditions progressed.

Images revealed of new Dundee skatepark

Lewis said: “Securing planning consent for the fit-out of Passion Park is a massive milestone that fills us with relief.

“The journey to this point has been filled with challenges, but we’re ecstatic to finally be moving forward with the project.

“We are extremely impressed with the exceptional work carried out by Four One Four Skateparks in constructing the skatepark.

“Their dedication and craftsmanship have exceeded our expectations, and we can’t wait for everyone to experience the thrill of riding the newest park in Dundee.”

Lewis and Scott have started to fit out the inside of the skatepark. Image: Lewis Allan
The skatepark will open in a former car garage. Image: Lewis Allan
The project is moving forward after months of delays. Image: Lewis Allan
Another view of the inside of the skatepark. Image: Lewis Allan
The skatepark is being constructed by Four One Four Skateparks. Image: Lewis Allan

Lewis added: “As we eagerly await approval from building control to complete the final stage of the project, our anticipation is only growing.

“With our sights set on opening the skatepark to the public in April, we are determined to deliver this high-quality facility for the community to enjoy.

“We are grateful for the support we’ve received along the way and look forward to welcoming everyone to join us in celebrating the grand opening of Dundee’s newest attraction.”

An exact opening date for the skatepark will be confirmed closer to the time.

The city’s last indoor skatepark, The Factory, closed in 2019 after 20 years, and other skating spots in the city are all outdoors.

