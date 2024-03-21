First look inside new Dundee skatepark as opening plans revealed

A new indoor skatepark in Dundee city centre could open in April after months of delays.

Lewis Allan and Scott Young are behind plans to open Passion Park at the former NG Auto Valet site on Gellatly Street.

The pair have shared a series of images from inside the park as they aim to welcome skaters next month.

They previously told The Courier that delays had cost them about £150,000 in lost revenue and money spent on rent and bills.

However, Lewis and Scott say they are now able to move forward with the project after talks with Dundee City Council around their planning conditions progressed.

Images revealed of new Dundee skatepark

Lewis said: “Securing planning consent for the fit-out of Passion Park is a massive milestone that fills us with relief.

“The journey to this point has been filled with challenges, but we’re ecstatic to finally be moving forward with the project.

“We are extremely impressed with the exceptional work carried out by Four One Four Skateparks in constructing the skatepark.

“Their dedication and craftsmanship have exceeded our expectations, and we can’t wait for everyone to experience the thrill of riding the newest park in Dundee.”

Lewis added: “As we eagerly await approval from building control to complete the final stage of the project, our anticipation is only growing.

“With our sights set on opening the skatepark to the public in April, we are determined to deliver this high-quality facility for the community to enjoy.

“We are grateful for the support we’ve received along the way and look forward to welcoming everyone to join us in celebrating the grand opening of Dundee’s newest attraction.”

An exact opening date for the skatepark will be confirmed closer to the time.

The city’s last indoor skatepark, The Factory, closed in 2019 after 20 years, and other skating spots in the city are all outdoors.