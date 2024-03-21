A9 in Perth to shut northbound for 3 nights during roadworks as drivers face diversion

The A9 in Perth will shut northbound for three nights during roadworks next week.

Scottish Water is removing trees ahead of a planned sewer upgrade in the area.

The road will be closed between the off-ramp at the A85 Crieff/Perth road and the on-ramp from the A85/B9993 to the Inveralmond Roundabout.

Traffic will be diverted via the B9993 and Ruthvenfield Road through Inveralmond Industrial Estate.

The work will take place over three consecutive nights beginning this Monday (March 25).

David Lavery, Scottish Water’s senior project manager, said: “We are investing in a number of large-scale infrastructure projects across the Fair City, which this work is part of.

“We need to safely remove trees located near the verge at this location to allow for the future installation of new sewer pipeline close to the Inveralmond Roundabout.

“As well as helping to transfer the flows from the city centre’s ‘super-sewer’, the work will also reinforce the area’s sewer network and facilitate future development in the city.

“Tree clearance is being carried out overnight to avoid peak traffic periods, however we appreciate the work may cause disruption and thank motorists for their patience.”

A further closure will be required for two nights in early April as Scottish Water continues to prepare the site ahead of the sewer construction work.

Dates for this have not been confirmed.