A9 in Perth to shut northbound for 3 nights during roadworks as drivers face diversion

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

A9 in Perth to shut northbound for 3 nights during roadworks as drivers face diversion

Scottish Water is removing trees ahead of a planned sewer upgrade in the area. 

By Ellidh Aitken
The road will be closed northbound towards the Inveralmond roundabout. Image: Google Street View
The road will be closed northbound towards the Inveralmond roundabout. Image: Google Street View

The A9 in Perth will shut northbound for three nights during roadworks next week.

Scottish Water is removing trees ahead of a planned sewer upgrade in the area.

The road will be closed between the off-ramp at the A85 Crieff/Perth road and the on-ramp from the A85/B9993 to the Inveralmond Roundabout.

Traffic will be diverted via the B9993 and Ruthvenfield Road through Inveralmond Industrial Estate.

The work will take place over three consecutive nights beginning this Monday (March 25).

Diversions as A9 in Perth shuts for three nights of roadworks

David Lavery, Scottish Water’s senior project manager, said: “We are investing in a number of large-scale infrastructure projects across the Fair City, which this work is part of.

“We need to safely remove trees located near the verge at this location to allow for the future installation of new sewer pipeline close to the Inveralmond Roundabout.

“As well as helping to transfer the flows from the city centre’s ‘super-sewer’, the work will also reinforce the area’s sewer network and facilitate future development in the city.

“Tree clearance is being carried out overnight to avoid peak traffic periods, however we appreciate the work may cause disruption and thank motorists for their patience.”

A further closure will be required for two nights in early April as Scottish Water continues to prepare the site ahead of the sewer construction work.

Dates for this have not been confirmed.

More from Perth & Kinross

The Perth nursery has been told to make improvements. Image: Shutterstock
Perth nursery had choking hazards and unemptied bins as inspectors hit out at child…
Former Dundee FC star Steven Robb is bringing Bee Inspired to the Overgate. Image: DC Thomson/SNS Group
Former Dundee and United star to open Bee Inspired clothing shop in Overgate
Craig Kennedy arriving at Perth Sheriff Court.
Man jailed for menacing women and making 'alarming noises' in Perth
Four women in black and white Jeanfield Swifts football kits celebrating in football stadium
Perth's women walking footballers clinch European cup - with combined age of almost 600
Perth Royal Infirmary entrance sign
Perth 'hospital at home' service axed as health bosses seek £9M savings
Cameron Rae.
Teen to stand trial in September accused of murdering Cameron Rae in Perth
2024b last Blair Horse trials
Horse trials to leave Blair Castle after 2024 as huge Perthshire event faces uncertain…
Rafal Lyko (left) was murdered by Darren Owen. Image: Police Scotland.
Life sentence for gangland killer of Perthshire mechanic
Season ticket holder Aaron Smith.
Celtic fan from Kinross banned from football for pyro throw
Dale Ritchie appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.
DHL delivery driver admits reversing van into woman, 91, in Perth city centre

Conversation