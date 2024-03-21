Dog that killed spaniel in Dunblane park attack destroyed

A dog has been destroyed after killing a spaniel in an attack in a Dunblane park.

Police are appealing for help to trace a second dog involved in the attack at Braemar Park.

The incident happened at around 1.30pm on Monday March 11.

Two dogs attacked a spaniel which subsequently died.

Police appealing for help to trace second dog involved in Dunblane attack

In a new appeal, a Police Scotland statement said: “One of the attacking dogs has been euthanised.

“We are appealing for help from the public to trace the second dog.”

Anyone with information is being urged to contact Police Scotland via 101 quoting incident 1514 of March 11.

Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.