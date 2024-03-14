Spaniel dies after being attacked by two dogs in Dunblane

A spaniel has died after being attacked by two other dogs in Dunblane.

The attack happened in the Braemar Park area on Monday afternoon.

Police are investigating the incident.

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “An investigation is under way following a report of two dogs attacking another dog, a spaniel, in the Braemar Park area of Dunblane on Monday, 11 March, 2024.

“The incident was reported to police around 1.40pm.

“The spaniel dog has subsequently died and enquiries are ongoing.”

The attack was also reported to Stirling Council’s animal control team.

A spokesperson for the local authority said: “We can confirm that this incident was reported to our animal control team.

“Officers have liaised with Police Scotland on the incident with a police-led investigation now underway.”