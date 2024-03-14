News Spaniel dies after being attacked by two dogs in Dunblane The attack is being investigated by police. By Ellidh Aitken March 14 2024, 10:36am March 14 2024, 10:36am Share Spaniel dies after being attacked by two dogs in Dunblane Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/4921436/spaniel-dies-dog-attack-dunblane/ Copy Link The attack happened at Braemar Park in Dunblane. Image: Google Street View A spaniel has died after being attacked by two other dogs in Dunblane. The attack happened in the Braemar Park area on Monday afternoon. Police are investigating the incident. A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “An investigation is under way following a report of two dogs attacking another dog, a spaniel, in the Braemar Park area of Dunblane on Monday, 11 March, 2024. “The incident was reported to police around 1.40pm. “The spaniel dog has subsequently died and enquiries are ongoing.” The spaniel was attacked in the Braemar Park area. Image: Google Street View Police investigation underway after Dunblane dog attack The attack was also reported to Stirling Council’s animal control team. A spokesperson for the local authority said: “We can confirm that this incident was reported to our animal control team. “Officers have liaised with Police Scotland on the incident with a police-led investigation now underway.”