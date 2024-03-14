PICTURES: Professor Brian Cox takes Dundee on space odyssey with Horizons show

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

PICTURES: Professor Brian Cox takes Dundee on space odyssey with Horizons show

Science and astronomy fans gather in Dundee to attend Professor Brian Cox's show, Horizons: A 21st Century Space Odyssey.

A composite image showing a headshot of professor Brian Cox and some of those who attended his Horizons tour show in Dundee.
Science fans gather to attend Brian Cox's Horizons: A 21st Century Space Odyssey
By Gemma Bibby

Dundee’s Caird Hall was buzzing with excitement as fans of science and astronomy flocked to witness a captivating talk by Professor Brian Cox.

The renowned scientist delivered his show, entitled Horizons: A 21st Century Space Odyssey, to a sell-out crowd.

His visit to the city had generated widespread anticipation, with eager attendees gathering from far and wide to hear his insights and expertise.

From seasoned science enthusiasts to curious newcomers, the diverse audience reflected the universal appeal of Professor Cox’s engaging presentations.

Many had travelled long distances to be part of the famous physicist‘s special event, eager to gain a deeper understanding of the mysteries of the universe.

Horizons tour show offers ‘vision of our future’

Outside the Caird Hall, the atmosphere was electric as attendees eagerly awaited the opening of the doors.

The Horizons tour has been described as a “celebration of our civilisation, of our music, art, philosophy and science; an optimistic vision of our future if we continue to explore Nature with humility and to value ourselves and our fellow human beings”.

Photographer Paul Reid was there to capture the atmosphere.

Veronica Deans and Caroline Morrison wait eagerly to enter the Caird Hall.
Patricia Taylor, Sam Flynn and Catherine Flynn with tickets at the ready.
Crowds gather outside the Caird Hall for the Horizons tour show
Big smiles as people wait for the science event to start.
Time to pose for a quick photo before heading in to Horizons: A 21st Century Space Odyssey.
Tasmin and Isla Stewart outside the Caird Hall, Dundee, before the show by Professor Brian Cox
Friends ready for an evening of space enlightenment.
Muireann Stewart with Amelie Sim, Saorlaith Stewart, Amanda Stewart ahead of the Professor Brian Cox show in Dundee
Bruce Buchan, Lorraine Mercer and Hazel Harley.
Queues form in Dundee city square before the Horizons tour show
Guests ready to learn all about the universe from professor Brian Cox
Time for a quick selfie!
Hayley Conroy, Ivan Maguire and Philippa Barber.
Isla Roy, Judith Flockhart and Elliot Flockhart outside Caird Hall, Dundee, before the show by Professor Brian Cox
Dundee's Caird Hall lit up for the Horizons tour event.
The Dundee venue lit up for the eagerly anticipated Horizons tour show by Professor Brian Cox.

