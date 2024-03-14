PICTURES: Professor Brian Cox takes Dundee on space odyssey with Horizons show

Dundee’s Caird Hall was buzzing with excitement as fans of science and astronomy flocked to witness a captivating talk by Professor Brian Cox.

The renowned scientist delivered his show, entitled Horizons: A 21st Century Space Odyssey, to a sell-out crowd.

His visit to the city had generated widespread anticipation, with eager attendees gathering from far and wide to hear his insights and expertise.

From seasoned science enthusiasts to curious newcomers, the diverse audience reflected the universal appeal of Professor Cox’s engaging presentations.

Many had travelled long distances to be part of the famous physicist‘s special event, eager to gain a deeper understanding of the mysteries of the universe.

Horizons tour show offers ‘vision of our future’

Outside the Caird Hall, the atmosphere was electric as attendees eagerly awaited the opening of the doors.

The Horizons tour has been described as a “celebration of our civilisation, of our music, art, philosophy and science; an optimistic vision of our future if we continue to explore Nature with humility and to value ourselves and our fellow human beings”.

Photographer Paul Reid was there to capture the atmosphere.