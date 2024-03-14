Stirling pair attacked two men after ‘pro fighter’ racially abused Irish woman

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Stirling pair attacked two men after ‘pro fighter’ racially abused Irish woman

Michael Cochrane, Dylan Paterson and Brandon McDonagh appeared together at Stirling Sheriff Court.

By Jamie McKenzie
Michael Cochrane.
Michael Cochrane was described by his lawyer as a 'talented sportsman'.

A professional fighter yelled anti-Irish abuse at a woman in Stirling after a drug and alcohol binge, the city’s sheriff court heard.

Michael Cochrane, 20, appeared in the dock with two other people this week.

The court heard his co-accused went on to batter a man to the ground and kick him on the head later the same night, April 1 2021.

Anti-Irish abuse

The court was told Cochrane, of Hilton, Cowie, was with two unknown males in the Stirling’s Bow Street.

A woman living in a flat there had previous dealings with the males, who had heard her Irish accent.

At around 6.30pm the woman and another witness with her heard one person in the group shout up towards them.

Phrases used included “that f***ing Irish bitch is at the window” and “Fenian b***rd”.

Cochrane previously admitted behaving in a threatening or abusive manner by shouting and swearing and making racist remarks.

Court papers state the offence was aggravated by religious prejudice and was racially aggravated.

Defence lawyer Fraser McCready said Cochrane had taken alcohol and drugs that day and has no recollection of why he would commit the offence, telling a social worker this was “terrible and not like him”.

The solicitor said: “He very much regrets this.

“He is a talented sportsman.

“He engages in sport at professional level; he last had a fight in November and hopefully will have a fight sometime in the near future.”

Castle assault

Appearing with Cochrane in the dock were Stirling duo Dylan Paterson, 23 and forestry worker Brandon McDonagh, 21.

The court heard the pair were part of a group of six males on The Back Walk, a public footpath near the Esplanade of Stirling Castle.

One of the group made a comment towards one of two passing males and there was a further verbal exchange.

Paterson and McDonagh attacked one of the men, knocking him to the ground and then repeatedly kicking his head, leaving him with swelling and bruising to his left eye and a small cut to his left earlobe.

They repeatedly kneed and punched the other man, who suffered three broken bones in his fingers and bruising and cuts to the arms and body.

Both victims, who were in their mid-twenties at the time, managed to escape and police were contacted.

Sentencing

Mr McCready, also representing McDonagh, said his client was “heavily intoxicated” and recalled someone from the other group of males making a remark about what he would “like to do with his mother,” who died when he was younger.

The solicitor said this led to an argument and the assaults which McDonagh, of Harvey Wynd, “very much regrets”.

Paterson’s defence lawyer, Virgil Crawford, said his client, of Braehead Road, pled guilty on the basis he accepts he threw punches.

Sheriff Keith O’Mahony told McDonagh and Paterson they had pled guilty to two charges involving violence and, though he is entitled to jail them, would give them “one opportunity”.

The sheriff sentenced them both to 270 hours of unpaid work and placed them on 18-month offender supervision orders.

Sheriff O’Mahony stressed this is a direct alternative to custody.

The sheriff fined Cochrane £675.

For more local court content visit our dedicated page or join us on Facebook.

