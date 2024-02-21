Dundee skaters say they have lost £150k due to council hold-ups over indoor skatepark

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Dundee skaters say they have lost £150k due to council hold-ups over indoor skatepark

The project has faced 'relentless hurdles' due to noise concerns.

By Ellidh Aitken
Lewis Allan and Scott Young are behind plans for a new indoor skatepark in Dundee.
Lewis Allan and Scott Young are behind plans for a new indoor skatepark in Dundee. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson

The skaters behind plans for a new indoor skatepark in Dundee claim to have lost around £150,000 after months of delays.

Lewis Allan, who is working with business partner Scott Young to open Passion Park on Gellatly Street, said the project has faced “relentless hurdles” due to noise concerns.

The plan was approved by Dundee City Council in December but several conditions must be met before work can begin.

This includes carrying out a noise impact assessment – which the pair said was initially submitted to the local authority last summer alongside other planning documents.

Lewis and Scott had previously hoped to move into a site on Tannadice Street but that fell through.

Skaters lose estimated £150,000 due to delays over noise concerns

In September planners told them another noise assessment would need to be carried out due to flats being built near the site.

Lewis and Scott then had to wait a further four months for instructions on how the second report – which has now been given to the council – should be carried out.

Lewis and Scott say they have faced ‘relentless hurdles’ creating a new indoor skatepark in Dundee. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson

Lewis believes the delays have set the plan back by around six months already, with the project “hindered by a lack of urgency and communication” from the council.

He says this has resulted in a cost of around £150,000 due to lost revenue and money spent on rent, bills and business rates.

How the skatepark could look inside. Image: Lewis Allan
A mock-up of the new indoor skatepark. Image: Lewis Allan

Lewis and Scott said in a statement: “The NIA (noise impact assessment) has been conducted and results confirm that the skatepark’s noise levels are well below the threshold for noise limitation.

“This is especially significant given the location’s proximity to numerous nightclubs, pubs, and karaoke bars which operate beyond Passion Park’s proposed opening hours.

“Despite providing all requested documentation and meeting the necessary criteria, the lack of communication has led to significant delays.

“These delays, in turn, have prevented us from proceeding with construction and submitting necessary building warrants and entertainment licensing.

Council urged to ‘expedite’ report so indoor skatepark plans can move forward

“The frustration and disappointment we feel is not just about the delays themselves but also the lack of accountability and transparency in the planning process.

“We understand the importance of adhering to regulations, but we also believe in a fair and efficient process that respects the efforts and investments of individuals and businesses like ours.

“We urge the environmental health department to recognise the NIA results and expedite the process so that we can move forward with Passion Park.

“We remain committed to our vision of creating a vibrant cultural hub for our community, and we hope that the authorities will work with us to overcome these obstacles.”

The city’s last indoor skatepark, The Factory, closed in 2019 after 20 years, and other skating spots in the city are all outdoors.

A spokesperson for Dundee City Council said: “Where possible the council always tries to balance the need to regenerate the city centre and provide facilities for the people of Dundee to use, while at the same time ensuring residential amenity is protected.”

More from Dundee

View of Dundee from Fife
Calls for greater clarity on Dundee housing stock amid 'crisis' fears
Ninewells Hospital in Dundee.
Dundee health and social care services facing £10m black hole as budget looms
The Logie Bar in Dundee. Image: Google Street View
Dundee pub taken to court over illegal Sky Sports football broadcasts
The lollipop man worked near Ancrum Road Primary School. Image: Google Street View/Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Lollipop man suspended over 'love letter' to Dundee mum
Club Tropicana will host a 'daytime rave' for over 25s in March. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Dundee nightclub reveals second daytime event with 90s and 00s rave
Police on King Street in Dundee. Image: Ellidh Aitken/DC Thomson
Man arrested after alleged sex attack on woman, 50, in Dundee
Amber Milne appeared at Dundee Sheriff Court.
Dundee letting agent embezzled £40k from bosses and emptied company bank account
Linda McDonald.
Survivor of Dundee murderer Robbie McIntosh 'cannot rest' as she backs campaign on parole…
Balgowan Boys School in Dundee. Image: DC Thomson.
Dundee school employee took teenage boy home for sex, inquiry hears
The Evening Telegraph, No CR Number, General views of Dundee during the Covid-19 pandemic. Picture shows; the Kingsway looking busy even after the announcement of a lockdown. Tuesday 23rd March, 2020. Mhairi Edwards/DCT Media
Man in court after cocaine worth £1.3 million recovered from car in Dundee

Conversation