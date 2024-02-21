Dundee skaters say they have lost £150k due to council hold-ups over indoor skatepark

The skaters behind plans for a new indoor skatepark in Dundee claim to have lost around £150,000 after months of delays.

Lewis Allan, who is working with business partner Scott Young to open Passion Park on Gellatly Street, said the project has faced “relentless hurdles” due to noise concerns.

The plan was approved by Dundee City Council in December but several conditions must be met before work can begin.

This includes carrying out a noise impact assessment – which the pair said was initially submitted to the local authority last summer alongside other planning documents.

Lewis and Scott had previously hoped to move into a site on Tannadice Street but that fell through.

In September planners told them another noise assessment would need to be carried out due to flats being built near the site.

Lewis and Scott then had to wait a further four months for instructions on how the second report – which has now been given to the council – should be carried out.

Lewis believes the delays have set the plan back by around six months already, with the project “hindered by a lack of urgency and communication” from the council.

He says this has resulted in a cost of around £150,000 due to lost revenue and money spent on rent, bills and business rates.

Lewis and Scott said in a statement: “The NIA (noise impact assessment) has been conducted and results confirm that the skatepark’s noise levels are well below the threshold for noise limitation.

“This is especially significant given the location’s proximity to numerous nightclubs, pubs, and karaoke bars which operate beyond Passion Park’s proposed opening hours.

“Despite providing all requested documentation and meeting the necessary criteria, the lack of communication has led to significant delays.

“These delays, in turn, have prevented us from proceeding with construction and submitting necessary building warrants and entertainment licensing.

“The frustration and disappointment we feel is not just about the delays themselves but also the lack of accountability and transparency in the planning process.

“We understand the importance of adhering to regulations, but we also believe in a fair and efficient process that respects the efforts and investments of individuals and businesses like ours.

“We urge the environmental health department to recognise the NIA results and expedite the process so that we can move forward with Passion Park.

“We remain committed to our vision of creating a vibrant cultural hub for our community, and we hope that the authorities will work with us to overcome these obstacles.”

The city’s last indoor skatepark, The Factory, closed in 2019 after 20 years, and other skating spots in the city are all outdoors.

A spokesperson for Dundee City Council said: “Where possible the council always tries to balance the need to regenerate the city centre and provide facilities for the people of Dundee to use, while at the same time ensuring residential amenity is protected.”