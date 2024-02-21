Dundee health and social care services facing £10m black hole as budget looms

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Dundee health and social care services facing £10m black hole as budget looms

Dundee health and social care chiefs say the funding gap is the largest the service has faced since its inception.

By Liam Rutherford
Ninewells Hospital in Dundee.
Dundee health and social care partnership services are staring down a budget gap of over £10m for the year ahead. Image: DC Thomson

Health and social care services in Dundee are facing a budget shortfall of more than £10m in the upcoming financial year.

A committee meeting for the Integration Joint Board (IJB) held on Wednesday revealed the city’s health and social care partnership is also projecting an overspend of £4.78m.

The figures, board members were warned, represent the biggest budget gap the partnership has ever faced.

The service will set next year’s budget at the end of March.

Speaking at the meeting, chief finance officer Dave Berry said: “We are around about a £10.7m gap for the IJB, which is the biggest gap we have faced since the inception of the IJB itself.

NHS Tayside Ninewells Hospital Dundee
Ninewells Hospital.

“So there is quite a challenge ahead of us to try balance off the budget for next year.

With the gap of £10.7m, we will also be presenting a range of actions and interventions and savings to balance off the budget.”

£4.78m overspend

The service is also looking at an operational overspend of £4.78m for the year, however it’s anticipated the group’s reserves will be able to sustain the organisation.

This is a reduction to the initial £6.6m overspend previously projected.

It had been hoped the multi-million gap for the year would be sitting at the £3m mark, with equal reserves earmarked to compensate for this eventuality.

A further £1m was also set aside for winter pressure but together this still leaves a £780,000 gap unaccounted for.

If this is not successfully reduced, it will be met by further reserves.

Dundee’s Ninewells Hospital. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

The committee also heard that reliance on agency staff continues to be an issue. 

Christine Jones, partnership finance manager added: “Many of the reasons (for the overspending) remain the same in terms of recruitment and retention challenges, reliance on supplementary staff, and significant demand on the care at home packages.

“So many of these reasons are still there.”

More from Dundee

View of Dundee from Fife
Calls for greater clarity on Dundee housing stock amid 'crisis' fears
Lewis Allan and Scott Young are behind plans for a new indoor skatepark in Dundee.
Dundee skaters say they have lost £150k due to council hold-ups over indoor skatepark
The Logie Bar in Dundee. Image: Google Street View
Dundee pub taken to court over illegal Sky Sports football broadcasts
The lollipop man worked near Ancrum Road Primary School. Image: Google Street View/Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Lollipop man suspended over 'love letter' to Dundee mum
Club Tropicana will host a 'daytime rave' for over 25s in March. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Dundee nightclub reveals second daytime event with 90s and 00s rave
Police on King Street in Dundee. Image: Ellidh Aitken/DC Thomson
Man arrested after alleged sex attack on woman, 50, in Dundee
Amber Milne appeared at Dundee Sheriff Court.
Dundee letting agent embezzled £40k from bosses and emptied company bank account
Linda McDonald.
Survivor of Dundee murderer Robbie McIntosh 'cannot rest' as she backs campaign on parole…
Balgowan Boys School in Dundee. Image: DC Thomson.
Dundee school employee took teenage boy home for sex, inquiry hears
The Evening Telegraph, No CR Number, General views of Dundee during the Covid-19 pandemic. Picture shows; the Kingsway looking busy even after the announcement of a lockdown. Tuesday 23rd March, 2020. Mhairi Edwards/DCT Media
Man in court after cocaine worth £1.3 million recovered from car in Dundee