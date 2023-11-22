Dundee health and social care services face £36m funding gap

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee health and social care services face £36m funding gap

Inflation pressures and supply issues have contributed, while additional funding for coronavirus measures has dried up.

By Liam Rutherford Local Democracy Reporter
NHS Tayside Ninewells Hospital Dundee
Ninewells Hospital.

Concern has been raised that a £36 million funding gap could “decimate” health and social care services in Dundee in the next five years.

Inflation pressures and supply issues have contributed to the spending levels, while additional funding for coronavirus measures has dried up.

The city’s health and social care partnership continues to struggle with overspending due to paying agency workers to fill staff vacancies.

During a performance and audit committee meeting for the Integration Joint Board (IJB) on Wednesday, members of the board raised concerns over how these gaps will affect services.

Board member and councillor Dorothy McHugh said: “We’re projecting a funding gap of over £36 million over the next five years, and I just panic and go, ‘there’s no money’.

“Maybe that creates pressure on budgets and services going forward because we will have to keep that in mind won’t we, that we’re projecting this £36 million (gap).

“How are we going to manage that and not decimate services?”

Dorothy McHugh. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

Officers admitted the gap will put “considerable strain” on the partnership.

But the organisation’s position will be clearer once the Scottish Government budget is announced next month.

Dave Berry, chief finance officer for the IJB, said: “It is a very challenging position that we face.

“We know it’s going to be a really challenging position but we won’t know until the 19th of December – in terms of the Scottish government budget announcement – what that position is really going to look like.

Ninewells Hospital. Image: Steve Brow/DC Thomson

“At the moment, we are still based on certain assumptions. In a month’s time, we should have a bit more clarity on that.

“I don’t think we can get away from the fact that we are going to have to use some more of the reserves next financial year to help balance that out.”

£24 million in reserves

It’s hoped that the group’s reserves will be able to sustain the organisation for the next year.

The IJB’s reserve balance has been reduced to £24 million.

The decrease in reserves mainly happened because £6.1 million from the coronavirus reserve was spent during the year.

Additionally, the remaining £9.5 million of coronavirus funds that were not used were returned to the Scottish Government.

Ninewells Hospital in Dundee.
A woman has been taken to Ninewells Hospital. Image: DC Thomson

Mr Berry added: “We are in a relatively fortunate position that we do have reserves left, I know a lot of IJBs across the country will exhaust their reserves this year, so we will have a bit more to sustain us for next year.”

The partnership is currently underspending on wages due to a number of vacancies but this is being cancelled out by paying agency staff to fill the gaps.

Other councillors expressed concerns over the unpredictability of the situation, with no real certainty that the current year projected overspend of £6 million won’t increase.

Ken Lynn, IJB vice chairman and councillor,  asked Mr Berry: “In the shorter term, three months ago, projected overspending (for the year) was around £4 million now it’s £6 million.

“How optimistic or pessimistic are you that it will stay the same, or reduce, or increase?”

Councillor Ken Lynn.

Mr Berry added: “There remains a number of significant challenges around that and obviously we are moving into the winter period.

“While we have tried to factor in as much as we can in terms of the uncertainty – things can come at us from different angles.”

