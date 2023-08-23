Dundee health and social care services facing £2m overspend due to coronavirus and agency staff costs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee health and social care services facing £2m overspend due to coronavirus and agency staff costs

Dundee Health and Social Care Partnership is being financially stretched as it struggles to find staff.

By Liam Rutherford Local Democracy Reporter
Dundee health and social services set to hit £2 million overspend. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Dundee health and social services set to hit £2 million overspend. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

Dundee Health and Social Care Partnership is facing a £2 million overspend due to paying agency workers to fill vacancies.

It is thought up to £3m of reserves may have to be used to plug the gap as positions in “key positions” cannot be filled.

Inflation pressures and supply issues have also contributed to the spending levels, while additional funding for coronavirus measures have dried up.

Ninewells Hospital entrance
Dundee health service struggling with staff vacancies. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

The partnership is currently underspending on wages due to a number of vacancies but this is being cancelled out by paying agency staff to fill the gaps.

At a meeting of the integration joint board on Wednesday, Councillor Ken Lynn, chairman of the board, said: “This is really concerning, the underspend as a result of being unable to recruit staff to key positions.

Councillor Ken Lynn, chairman of the Integration Joint Board. Image: DC Thomson

“I guess you might think if we were able to recruit all these positions then it would make the deficit position worse.

“But it probably wouldn’t because we are are having to pay a lot of agency staff to cover for the vacancies that we can’t fill.”

Raymond Marshall, staff partnership representative of the Integration Joint Board said that: “It’s quite concerning that we are seeing most of our underspend is due to vacancies.

“If you fill the vacancies your supplementary costs will reduce.”

Coronavirus fund ending

It comes as paying for services related to coronavirus, previously covered by the Scottish Government, must now be absorbed in the normal budget, further increasing costs.

Christine Jones, finance manager at Dundee Health & Social Care Partnership said: “We no longer are receiving additional funding The Scottish Government.

“Ongoing spend that was previously covered by additional funding now needs to be treated as business.”

