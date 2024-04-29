Shonda Rhimes says Barbie film didn’t need to be feminist manifesto

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Shonda Rhimes says Barbie film didn’t need to be feminist manifesto

By Press Association
Shonda Rhimes (Doug Peters/PA)
Shonda Rhimes (Doug Peters/PA)

Shonda Rhimes has said people wanted the smash-hit Barbie film to be a feminist manifesto “that it doesn’t need to be”.

The prolific producer behind acclaimed TV dramas Grey’s Anatomy, Scandal and Bridgerton bought the rights to an upcoming Netflix documentary about the story of the first black Barbie.

Asked if she liked box office juggernaut Barbie, starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, Rhimes answered “no comment”.

Golden Globes 2024
Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie at the European premiere of Barbie (Ian West/PA)

The Greta Gerwig-directed film sees Barbieland controlled by women until the Mattel dolls experience patriarchy by entering the real world.

It also features a powerful monologue, which won America Ferrera an Oscar nomination, about the hypocritical expectations placed on women by society and has been seen as a tongue-in-cheek feminist tale.

“If you’re expecting a Barbie movie, then I thought it was great. But I think a lot of people were expecting so much more, and then tried to make it so much more,” 54-year-old Rhimes told Variety.

“There was nothing wrong with the movie; I thought it was totally delightful. But the weight people put on a movie about Barbie was very interesting to me.

“I’ve heard the song I’m Just Ken in my house every single day because one of my kids sings it all the time.

“I think that people wanted it to be sort of this feminist manifesto that it doesn’t need to be.”

It comes after Colombian pop superstar Shakira said the film could be seen as “emasculating” to young boys and women should be empowered “without robbing men of their possibility to be men”.