Jamie Vardy at the double as Leicester wrap up Championship with win at Preston

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Jamie Vardy at the double as Leicester wrap up Championship with win at Preston

By Press Association
Leicester City’s Jamie Vardy celebrates scoring their side’s first goal of the game with Kasey McAteer (left) during the Sky Bet Championship match at Deepdale, Preston. Picture date: Monday April 29, 2024.
Leicester City’s Jamie Vardy celebrates scoring their side’s first goal of the game with Kasey McAteer (left) during the Sky Bet Championship match at Deepdale, Preston. Picture date: Monday April 29, 2024.

Jamie Vardy struck twice as promoted Leicester crushed Preston to clinch the Sky Bet Championship title in style with a 3-0 win at Deepdale.

The former England striker, veteran of the Foxes’ memorable Premier League success eight years ago, rolled back the years with goals either side of the break to get another party started.

Kasey McAteer also got on the scoresheet as Enzo Maresca’s side, whose return to the top-flight after a year’s absence was confirmed on Friday, overran their hosts.

The visitors’ 5,000-strong support were vociferous throughout having travelled in mood to celebrate, and 37-year-old Vardy made the night even more special as he took his tally for the league campaign to 18.

Vardy looked every bit as sharp as in his prime and he left the field to a good ovation when substituted 15 minutes from time.

With promotion already assured – and some celebrations presumably having already taken place – Leicester initially lacked intensity but Preston, with only pride to play for, proved no match.

Leicester carved out their first opening on 15 minutes as Yunus Akgun slipped in Vardy but goalkeeper Freddie Woodman blocked with his feet.

McAteer, making his first start after a two-month injury lay-off, tried his luck from the edge of the area but Woodman comfortably saved.

McAteer spurned a better chance when Abdul Fatawu picked him out from the byline but he planted his header over.

Akgun then had a shot charged down by Liam Lindsay but the on-loan Galatasaray winger turned provider as Leicester took the lead in the 36th minute.

The Turk pulled the ball back after good work by Harry Winks and Fatawu, giving Vardy space to turn and fire – albeit with a scuffed shot – inside the far post.

Vardy doubled the lead seven minutes into the second half after a brilliant weaving run by Wout Faes, who beat three defenders before lashing a shot against the base of the post.

The ball then struck Woodman and rolled invitingly across the line for Vardy to smash emphatically into the roof of the net from close range.

Vardy could have capped a fine display with a hat-trick after Leicester pounced on a loose ball but Woodman denied him with a fine save.

It was McAteer who grabbed the third in the 67th minute, this time making no mistake with a header from another Fatawu cross.

Leicester poured forward to add gloss to the scoreline late on and Fatawu was unlucky when he struck the upright with a thunderous strike.

Harry Winks also brought a good save out of Woodman but the job was done and Leicester, crowned champions with a game to spare, will now have a chance to end the season with 100 points.