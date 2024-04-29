Taylor Swift’s boyfriend Travis Kelce agrees two-year deal at Kansas City Chiefs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Taylor Swift’s boyfriend Travis Kelce agrees two-year deal at Kansas City Chiefs

By Press Association
Taylor Swift’s boyfriend Travis Kelce has agreed a two-year deal at Kansas City Chiefs (PA)
Taylor Swift’s beau Travis Kelce has agreed a new two-year deal with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Kelce, who helped the Chiefs to Super Bowl glory in February as pop star Swift rushed to the field to congratulate him, has committed his future to the side until 2027.

“Feels good to be in KC. I remember coming here 12 years ago. It’s an honour and a pleasure,” Kelce said in a video posted on social media.

“I can’t wait to get after it these next two years. No better than right now. Getting fired up for this year. Just got out on the field with the boys, we’re back at it baby.”

It comes after Kelce and Swift appeared in Las Vegas over the weekend for Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ golf tournament in aid of his foundation 15 And The Mahomies – dedicated to improving the lives of children.

The couple also made an appearance during the first weekend of the Coachella music festival in Indio, California. They were among the celebrities watching rapper Ice Spice perform.

Meanwhile, Swift said she is “completely floored” by achieving millions of sales for her latest album The Tortured Poets Department, becoming the first music artist to claim 12 number one albums in the 21st century in the UK charts.

On Monday, the US singer-songwriter told fans “you’ve outdone yourselves, this is unbelievable”, after it was confirmed she had become the first artist in history to occupy the top 14 spots of the Billboard Hot 100 simultaneously.

Among the string of records broken includes passing the one billion streaming mark when it became Spotify’s most-streamed album in a single week.

Swift, who is known for taking inspiration from relationships for her music, appears to reference her blossoming romance with NFL star Kelce in a track titled The Alchemy.

The 15th track on the album is peppered with American football references including the team, warm benches, winning streak, touch down, trophy and league.

Swift is next on tour in France at the La Defense Arena in Paris from May 9 and her Eras Tour is coming to the UK in June.