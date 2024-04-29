Trevor Kelce looks forward to two more years with Kansas City Chiefs

Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs have agreed to a new two-year extension which will reportedly see him become the highest-paid tight end in the NFL.

Kelce, who helped the Chiefs to Super Bowl glory in February, has committed his future to the team until 2027.

According to reports, the new deal will replace the final two years on the current four-year US dollars 57.25million (£45.5m) agreement he signed in August 2020.

“Feels good to be in KC. I remember coming here 12 years ago. It’s an honour and a pleasure,” the 34-year-old, who is in a relationship with pop superstar Taylor Swift, said in a video on the Chiefs’ X account.

“I can’t wait to get after it these next two years. No better than right now. Getting fired up for this year. Just got out on the field with the boys, we’re back at it baby.”