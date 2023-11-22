20 council houses planned for old Monifieth Public School

Angus Council has brought forward plans to convert the old Monifieth Public School into new homes.

It wants to turn Invertay House into 20 new council houses.

It will see the conversion of the main building and janitor’s house, as well as new-build development.

The council has now submitted planning and listed building consent applications for the site.

It’s a drop from a 35-house plan the authority brought forward in an £8million proposal two years ago.

But councillors say the scheme will give a vital boost to the area’s housing stock.

Communities vice-convener Kenny Braes said: “The Invertay House site holds a lot of history.

“This new development will add to this even more by bringing a valuable new asset into the community by way of high-quality affordable homes.

“Enabling the creation of much-needed new properties for social rent helps us to deliver our ambitious affordable housing targets.”

A new public garden is proposed at the north of the site next to Maule Street.

The project is part of the council’s five-year Strategic Housing Investment Plan which sets out Angus priorities for the next five years.

Angus Council’s housing strategy has a build target of 76 new affordable homes each year by the authority and housing association partners.

School history

Invertay House was built in 1878 as Monifieth Public School and extended in 1906 and 1913.

The school offered education for primary and secondary pupils until 1966.

It then became Invertay Primary School until 1985, when the community lost a hard-fought campaign to save it from closure.

The building was used as an office until 2016 when it was vacated by Angus Council.

There were plans to turn it into a community hub, but the proposal failed to secure vital lottery funding.

However, Monifieth Community Resource Group did not give up on the idea and work is now underway on the long-awaited hub at a site beside the Blue Seaway.

The £2m hub is scheduled for completion in late summer 2024.