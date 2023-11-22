20 council houses planned for old Monifieth Public School

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

20 council houses planned for old Monifieth Public School

Invertay House was also once used as the council tax collection office for Angus.

By Graham Brown
Locals fought unsuccessfully to save the old Invertay Primary School from closure in the 1980s. Image: Angus Council
Angus Council has brought forward plans to convert the old Monifieth Public School into new homes.

It wants to turn Invertay House into 20 new council houses.

It will see the conversion of the main building and janitor’s house, as well as new-build development.

The council has now submitted planning and listed building consent applications for the site.

Invertay House plans
Plans for the Invertay House development. Image: Angus Council

It’s a drop from a 35-house plan the authority brought forward in an £8million proposal two years ago.

But councillors say the scheme will give a vital boost to the area’s housing stock.

Communities vice-convener Kenny Braes said: “The Invertay House site holds a lot of history.

“This new development will add to this even more by bringing a valuable new asset into the community by way of high-quality affordable homes.

“Enabling the creation of much-needed new properties for social rent helps us to deliver our ambitious affordable housing targets.”

A new public garden is proposed at the north of the site next to Maule Street.

The project is part of the council’s five-year Strategic Housing Investment Plan which sets out Angus priorities for the next five years.

Angus Council’s housing strategy has a build target of 76 new affordable homes each year by the authority and housing association partners.

School history

Invertay House was built in 1878 as Monifieth Public School and extended in 1906 and 1913.

The school offered education for primary and secondary pupils until 1966.

It then became Invertay Primary School until 1985, when the community lost a hard-fought campaign to save it from closure.

The building was used as an office until 2016 when it was vacated by Angus Council.

There were plans to turn it into a community hub, but the proposal failed to secure vital lottery funding.

However, Monifieth Community Resource Group did not give up on the idea and work is now underway on the long-awaited hub at a site beside the Blue Seaway.

The £2m hub is scheduled for completion in late summer 2024.

