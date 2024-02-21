Wednesday court round-up — Brazen paint thief and suspect Spanish transaction

A painter was left stunned after a brazen crook made off with equipment that was being used to decorate a Dundee multi.

The man told Lynsey Sloan that he could take what he wanted after being spooked by the thief at the flat on Bonnethill Court.

Sloan has a string of previous convictions and was handed a six-year prison term for attempted murder in 2006.

Dundee Sheriff Court heard last year how numerous jail stints had done Sloan “no good”. Reports have now been ordered after the 43-year-old admitted stealing the equipment on April 14 2022.

Prosecutor Gavin Letford explained how the one-bedroom flat was in the middle of being decorated by the painter who left the front door unlocked while on his lunch break.

The man heard the front door opening just after 1pm and initially believed this was his manager.

“Upon reaching the hallway door area, the complainer turned to the left and observed the accused holding an item in his right hand,” Mr Letford said.

“The accused was holding the item by his side and did not at any time present it towards the complainer. The accused did not say anything and put the item in his pocket.”

The painter became “fearful” for his safety and told Sloan that he could take anything he wanted from the flat.

The thief duly helped himself to an array of items including tins of paint, brushes, rollers, papering tools, a pressure sprayer, cutting tools, wallpaper adhesive, a caulk gun and a mobile phone charger.

Police were contacted and Mr Letford said officers found the man in a “state of shock”.

Sloan was traced at his home on Hilltown Court a couple of hours later where officers discovered brand new paint brushes in plain view. After being cautioned and charged, Sloan replied: “That’s 100% incorrect.”

Sheriff Paul Brown deferred sentence on Sloan until March in order for reports to be prepared.

Illicit email

An Angus man who sent his ex an “extremely unpleasant” email has been fined.

First offender Edward Robertson appeared in the dock at Forfar Sheriff Court to admit sending a message which was grossly offensive, indecent, menacing or obscene at a property in Craigo, near Montrose.

The couple had separated in late November 2023.

On the morning of January 27 this year, his former partner of 11 weeks received an email from him which was not read out in court.

Fiscal depute Bill Kermode said: “Due to the terms of the email, the complainer contacted police.”

He explained Robertson, of Marykirk, gave a “full and frank admission of guilt” when interviewed.

Solicitor Billy Rennie said: “He’s 44. He works as a CNC machinist.

“The relationship was relatively brief.”

Mr Rennie said Robertson blamed the complainer for malicious allegations made to police about possessing firearms which resulted in officers attending his home with metal detectors.

Sheriff Krista Johnston, who was shown the contents of the email, fined Robertson £140.

Opting not to impose a non-harassment order, she said: “What you said on this occasion was extremely unpleasant.”

Paedophile hunted

A Fife pensioner arranged to meet a 12-year-old boy for sex at Leven Promenade.

But when he turned up, 78-year-old David Moffat was confronted by a group of paedophile hunters.

Moffat was told the “boy” he had been chatting to was actually an adult involved in an online sting.

The OAP, from Kinghorn, was later arrested and found with indecent images and videos on his phone.

He is now on the Sex Offenders Register.

Attacked with hook

A 38-year-old woman struck her victim on the head with a wooden key hook.

Rebecca Young pleaded guilty to assaulting Charlene Sturrock to her severe injury and permanent disfigurement at an address in Kirkland Walk, Methil, on January 28 2021.

Prosecutor Ronnie Hay told Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court that the pair were acquaintances and that Young had carried out a piercing on the woman.

The complainer had asked Young to come round to look at the piercing as it was thought there may be an infection.

Young went round to the complainer’s home, alcohol was consumed, and a disagreement took place about an unrelated matter.

The fiscal depute said a witness in the property heard the disturbance, got out of bed and saw it was “obvious” Ms Sturrock had been “struck by the accused with a wooden key hook”.

The court heard that Young phoned 999 for medical assistance.

Mr Hay said that Young’s version of events given to the authorities – a suggestion that the complainer fell – “did not tie in”.

An image of the injury was shown to Sheriff Robert More but no details about it were mentioned in court.

Defence lawyer Danielle Stringer said Young, of Wellesley Road, Buckhaven, has struggled with mental health issues and has now moved out of the area and lives in Carnoustie.

Sheriff Robert More deferred sentencing until March 22 and Young’s bail was continued.

Suspect Spanish transaction

A letting agent who embezzled more than £40,000 from her employer was caught spending company cash on a holiday to Benidorm.

Amber Milne admitted she “kind of f***** up” when she was confronted by her furious boss about the spending.

Milne had been helping herself to five-figure sums while working for Dundee-based BS Properties.

She further emptied the business bank account, which ended up being overdrawn by £25,000.

The 42-year-old is now at risk of being jailed after she admitted stealing the money between October 2017 and June 2019.

For more local court content visit our dedicated page or join us on Facebook.