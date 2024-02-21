Dundee letting agent embezzled £40k from bosses and emptied company bank account

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Dundee letting agent embezzled £40k from bosses and emptied company bank account

Amber Milne admitted she "kind of f***** up" when she was confronted by her furious boss about the spending.

By Ciaran Shanks
Amber Milne appeared at Dundee Sheriff Court.
Amber Milne appeared at Dundee Sheriff Court.

A letting agent who embezzled more than £40,000 from her employer was caught spending company cash on a holiday to Benidorm.

Amber Milne admitted she “kind of f***** up” when she was confronted by her furious boss about the spending.

Milne had been helping herself to five-figure sums while working for Dundee-based BS Properties.

She further emptied the business bank account, which ended up being overdrawn by £25,000.

The 42-year-old is now at risk of being jailed after she admitted stealing the money between October 2017 and June 2019.

Suspect Spanish transaction

Dundee Sheriff Court heard how Milne, now living in Glasgow, began working for the South Tay Street firm as a letting agent in 2013.

The company, founded by Brian Stewart, has a portfolio of 150 different properties which are managed and let for various landlords.

Amber Milne appeared at Dundee Sheriff Court.

Milne was responsible for a variety of duties and had access to the BS Properties bank account, including a bank card.

Prosecutor Joanne Ritchie explained how Milne was rumbled while spending company money abroad.

She told the court: “At some time in June 2019, the witness Stewart received a call from his bank, Clydesdale Bank, saying that his business cards were being used abroad in Benidorm.

“He drove to the Forfar Bank of Scotland branch to check on the account and noticed that the account was additionally overdrawn by minus £25,000.

“The witness immediately contacted the accused by phone and confronted her about this.

“She said she ‘kind of f***** up’ and that it was ‘only about 15 grand’. The witness said it was a lot more than that.”

Promised to ‘fix it’

Milne said that she was “going to fix it when she got back” and would try to obtain loans to repay the money before ending the call.

Police were eventually contacted and after more than a year of financial investigations, Milne was arrested.

Her bank records were previously seized and it was discovered that payments to her account were hidden under different titles associated with the business.

Dundee Sheriff Court

Various transfers to Milne’s bank account were noted which were originally in small amounts.

However, these grew substantially and it was found that Milne took £14,179 in 2017, £13,000 in 2018 and £16,651 the following year.

Milne pled guilty to embezzling a total of £43,830 while working for BS Properties Ltd between October 25 2017 and June 26 2019.

Sheriff Alastair Carmichael deferred sentence on Milne until next month for background reports to be prepared.

For more local court content visit our dedicated page or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

David Moffat arranged to meet 'boy' at Leven Promenade.
Fife paedophile, 78, arranged meet-up with ‘12-year-old boy' after sex chat
Cameron Alexander.
Drink-driver hit speeds of 140mph during police chase through Fife
Post Thumbnail
Tuesday court round-up — Relaxed muscle trouble
The Evening Telegraph, No CR Number, General views of Dundee during the Covid-19 pandemic. Picture shows; the Kingsway looking busy even after the announcement of a lockdown. Tuesday 23rd March, 2020. Mhairi Edwards/DCT Media
Man in court after cocaine worth £1.3 million recovered from car in Dundee
To go with story by Jamie Buchan. Murder trial Picture shows; Rafal Lyko, left, was murdered by Darren Owen. Police Scotland. Supplied by Police Scotland Date; 20/02/2024
Gang member found guilty of murdering Perthshire mechanic in cold-blooded shooting
To go with story by Jamie Buchan. Abusive carer Picture shows; Liam Stark. Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court. Supplied by DCT Media Date; 20/02/2024
‘Disgusting’ Fife carer who assaulted elderly resident and took degrading videos avoids jail
To go with story by Jamie Buchan. Perth Prison xbox Picture shows; Liam Richardson. Unknown. Supplied by Supplied Date; Unknown
Gleneagles raider had Xbox in cell connected to 'HMP Perth' Wi-Fi network
John and Elaine Towns at Forfar Sheriff Court.
Dog bans for Kirriemuir pair over 'dangerously out of control' American Bully
Jill Fyffe.
Perth drink-drive suspect blamed low blood sugar for attack on 'screaming' 80-year-old woman
Courier - Cara Forrester - Fighter Jason Paul - CR0030212 - Dundee -Picture shows: Boxer Jason Paul who has just won his first professional bare knuckle fight in Manchester. Jason is hoping his story will inspire others to take up fitness to help their mental health. Jason is pictured by graffiti designed to send his message to a wider audience by his friend Adam 19/08/21-Kenny Smith/ DCT Media
Dundee bare knuckle boxer dodges jail for attack on delivery driver