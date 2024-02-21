Lorry driver dies in Stirlingshire crash as road closed for more than 10 hours

A lorry driver has died following a one-vehicle crash in Stirlingshire.

Emergency services were called to the A82 between Crianlarich and Tyndrum around 7.20am on Tuesday following a crash involving a white Scania articulated lorry.

The driver, a 61-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say the man’s family has been made aware.

The busy road was closed for over 10 hours on Tuesday following the incident – with a 50-mile diversion in place.

It later reopened around 6.25pm.

Witness appeal after fatal Stirlingshire crash

Road Policing officers are appealing for information following the incident.

Road Policing Sergeant Scott Kirkpatrick said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the man who died, and our inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.

“We are appealing to anyone who was in the area and saw what happened or saw the vehicle before the crash to get in touch as your information could be vital.

“We are also asking anyone with dash-cam footage that could help with our inquiries to make contact with us.”

Anyone who can assist is asked to contact Police Scotland, quoting incident number 0462 of Tuesday, February 20.