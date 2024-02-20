Motorists forced to take 50-mile diversion after Stirlingshire crash

Motorists are being diverted by 50 miles following a crash in Stirlingshire.

The A82 has been closed north of Crianlarich due to a collision involving one vehicle.

Emergency services are at the scene.

Motorists are being urged to avoid the area.

Police Scotland Forth Valley posted on X: “The A82 north of Crianlarich is closed following a road crash involving one vehicle.

“Emergency services are in attendance.

“Motorists are asked to avoid the area and a diversion is being put in place.”

50-mile diversion as crash closes Stirlingshire road

A 50-mile diversion has been put in place for both northbound and southbound traffic.

Drivers heading west on will need to travel towards Tarbet and Inveraray before turning onto the A819 and re-joining the A85.

Those travelling south should continue to Tyndrum before going towards Inveraray and then Glasgow, before joining the A82 signposted Crianlarich.

Traffic Scotland has posted full diversion details on X.

The crash happened at around 8am and the road was closed at 8.15am.

Police Scotland has been contacted for comment.