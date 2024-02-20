Motorists forced to take 50-mile diversion after Stirlingshire crash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News

Motorists forced to take 50-mile diversion after Stirlingshire crash

Motorists are being urged to avoid the area.

By Ellidh Aitken
The A82 north of Crianlarich. Image: Google Street View
The A82 north of Crianlarich. Image: Google Street View

Motorists are being diverted by 50 miles following a crash in Stirlingshire.

The A82 has been closed north of Crianlarich due to a collision involving one vehicle.

Emergency services are at the scene.

Motorists are being urged to avoid the area.

Police Scotland Forth Valley posted on X: “The A82 north of Crianlarich is closed following a road crash involving one vehicle.

“Emergency services are in attendance.

“Motorists are asked to avoid the area and a diversion is being put in place.”

50-mile diversion as crash closes Stirlingshire road

A 50-mile diversion has been put in place for both northbound and southbound traffic.

Drivers heading west on will need to travel towards Tarbet and Inveraray before turning onto the A819 and re-joining the A85.

Those travelling south should continue to Tyndrum before going towards Inveraray and then Glasgow, before joining the A82 signposted Crianlarich.

Traffic Scotland has posted full diversion details on X.

The crash happened at around 8am and the road was closed at 8.15am.

Police Scotland has been contacted for comment.

More from News

Polluting cars are being exported to poorer countries, study warns (Lewis Whyld/PA)
Britain exporting polluting used cars to poorer countries, study warns
Houthi supporters attend a rally (Osamah Abdulrahman/AP)
Yemen’s Houthis continue attacks despite air strikes
Bell Street car park will be transformed under the plans. Image: Dundee City Council.
£14m Bell Street car park regeneration plans given the green-light
Alan Lawson, 36, from Saltcoats, died in hospital following an assault (Family handout/Police Scotland/PA)
Man charged in connection with Ayrshire death
Sarah, Duchess of York was diagnosed with skin cancer (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Sarah, Duchess of York warns: Don’t skip cancer health checks
Crash between Motorhome and car on Wellesley Road in Buckhaven, Fife
Two taken to hospital after motorhome collision in Fife coastal town
Bruce Barclay
Tributes paid to 'true gentleman' whose body was found in car in Dundee
Woman sitting on the sofa with her head in her hands. She is a victim of online fraud.
Raising awareness of harm for the people of Fife
Russian President Vladimir Putin gestures while speaking at a news conference (Sergei Guneyev/AP)
Vladimir Putin bides his time as Ukraine conflict anniversary approaches
LockBit services have been disrupted as a result of international law enforcement action (NCA/PA)
Hacker website taken over by UK-led law enforcement operation