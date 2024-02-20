Tributes paid to ‘true gentleman’ whose body was found in car in Dundee

A man whose body was discovered in his car outside his home in Dundee has been named as Bruce Barclay.

The discovery was made in Wentworth Gardens in Ardler in the early hours of Monday morning.

Mr Barclay’s death is said to not be suspicious.

Speaking to The Courier, friends paid tribute to the mechanic and former taxi driver, who they described as a “true gentleman”.

‘Our hearts are broken’

Close friend Hayley Haxton says her family’s hearts are broken at the loss of the 62-year-old.

She said: “Bruce was like an uncle to me. He has been such a significant part of our family, even to my grandparents.

“He was cherished by everyone. He helped everyone and anyone and always thought about others first.

“He was the man you would call for help if anything was broken.

“His skills and his diverse intelligence were second to none.”

Hayley told how Mr Barclay worked as a taxi driver until recently.

She said: “He not long ago retired from working on the taxis, he loved the job.

“If you didn’t find him in his taxi, you’d easily find him under a car fixing it.”

Hayley says Bruce was also a keen biker who attended Tayside n Angus Bike Meets on his Yamaha XJ900.

She said: “He was loved by many, and we will all miss him so much.

“He will be sorely missed, our hearts are broken.”

‘An excellent friend’

Long-time friend Tony Doyle also paid tribute to Mr Barclay.

Tony said: “I have known Bruce for over 30 years. He was an excellent friend to me and was always happy to help with any mechanical issues I had with cars, vans and motorcycles

“Bruce was always cheerful and never uttered a bad word about anyone.

“He was a true gentleman and will be sorely missed by a lot of people.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 1.20am on Monday we received a report of the sudden death of a 62-year-old man on Wentworth Gardens, Dundee.

“The death is not believed to be suspicious and a report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal.”