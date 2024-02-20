Tributes paid to ‘true gentleman’ whose body was found in car in Dundee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Tributes paid to ‘true gentleman’ whose body was found in car in Dundee

Bruce Barclay's body was discovered in his car in Ardler on Monday morning

By Lindsey Hamilton
Bruce Barclay
Bruce Barclay. Image: Supplied

A man whose body was discovered in his car outside his home in Dundee has been named as Bruce Barclay.

The discovery was made in Wentworth Gardens in Ardler in the early hours of Monday morning.

Mr Barclay’s death is said to not be suspicious.

Speaking to The Courier, friends paid tribute to the mechanic and former taxi driver, who they described as a “true gentleman”.

‘Our hearts are broken’

Close friend Hayley Haxton says her family’s hearts are broken at the loss of the 62-year-old.

She said: “Bruce was like an uncle to me. He has been such a significant part of our family, even to my grandparents.

“He was cherished by everyone. He helped everyone and anyone and always thought about others first.

Sudden death in Ardler, Dundee
Police covered a car in tarpaulin in Ardler after Bruce’s death. Image: Supplied

“He was the man you would call for help if anything was broken.

“His skills and his diverse intelligence were second to none.”

Hayley told how Mr Barclay worked as a taxi driver until recently.

She said: “He not long ago retired from working on the taxis, he loved the job.

“If you didn’t find him in his taxi, you’d easily find him under a car fixing it.”

Hayley says Bruce was also a keen biker who attended Tayside n Angus Bike Meets on his Yamaha XJ900.

She said: “He was loved by many, and we will all miss him so much.

“He will be sorely missed, our hearts are broken.”

‘An excellent friend’

Long-time friend Tony Doyle also paid tribute to Mr Barclay.

Tony said: “I have known Bruce for over 30 years. He was an excellent friend to me and was always happy to help with any mechanical issues I had with cars, vans and motorcycles

“Bruce was always cheerful and never uttered a bad word about anyone.

“He was a true gentleman and will be sorely missed by a lot of people.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 1.20am on Monday we received a report  of the sudden death of a 62-year-old man on Wentworth Gardens, Dundee.

“The death is not believed to be suspicious and a report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal.”

Conversation