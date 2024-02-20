Fife Two taken to hospital after motorhome collision in Fife coastal town An 18-year-old female was among those taken to hospital. By Andrew Robson February 20 2024, 9:25am February 20 2024, 9:25am Share Two taken to hospital after motorhome collision in Fife coastal town Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/fife/4899818/motorhome-collision-buckhaven-fife/ Copy Link Emergency services responded to the crash just before 7pm on Sunday. Image: Fife Jammer Locations/FJL Services Two people were taken to hospital after a collision between a car and a motorhome in a coastal Fife town. Emergency services were called to the crash on Wellesley Road in Buckhaven on Sunday evening. The driver of the car, a 20-year-old male, and passenger, an 18-year-old female, were taken to hospital. Fire crews from Methil and Kirkcaldy were also called to make the vehicle safe. To fire crews attended the crash. Image: Fife Jammer Locations/FJL Services A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We were called around 6.55pm on Sunday, 18 February, to a report of a crash involving a car and a motorhome on Wellesley Road in Buckhaven. “A 20-year-old man, the driver of the car, attended hospital as a precaution. “The car passenger, a 18-year-old woman, was checked over at hospital.” The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service received the stop message at 7.51pm.