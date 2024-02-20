Two taken to hospital after motorhome collision in Fife coastal town

Two people were taken to hospital after a collision between a car and a motorhome in a coastal Fife town.

Emergency services were called to the crash on Wellesley Road in Buckhaven on Sunday evening.

The driver of the car, a 20-year-old male, and passenger, an 18-year-old female, were taken to hospital.

Fire crews from Methil and Kirkcaldy were also called to make the vehicle safe.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We were called around 6.55pm on Sunday, 18 February, to a report of a crash involving a car and a motorhome on Wellesley Road in Buckhaven.

“A 20-year-old man, the driver of the car, attended hospital as a precaution.

“The car passenger, a 18-year-old woman, was checked over at hospital.”

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service received the stop message at 7.51pm.