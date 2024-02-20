£14m Bell Street car park regeneration plans given green-light

Plans for work to begin on the multi-million pound regeneration of Bell Street car park have been given the green-light.

Councillors on Dundee City Council’s fair work, economic growth and infrastructure committee approved a £4.5m contract for enabling works at a meeting on Monday.

This will prepare for the construction of the project and includes mechanical and electrical services strip out, concrete repairs, and waterproofing.

The work will begin next month, resulting in Bell Street Car Park completely closing from March 18. The work expected to run until December.

The project is being funded by £14 million Dundee City Council secured from the UK’s Levelling Up Fund last year.

When completed it’s expected to include around 350 electrical vehicle charging points, car share spaces, and an e-bike hire installed at the site.

Car parking capacity in Bell Street will be reduced by around half.

Reactions have been mixed

The approval comes as new images were revealed last week showing how the ageing car park will be transformed into the green travel hub.

However, the plans received a lukewarm reception – with some Dundonians believing the council should focus on day-to-day issues.

But others argued levelling up funds have to be used for transformational projects.

Committee convener Steven Rome said previously: “This project will make a significant contribution towards our goal of creating a greener city made up of strong communities where people feel empowered and safe, and where we are tackling climate change to reach our target of net zero emissions by 2045.

“We will write to current users of the car park as well as neighbours about the implications of this development if the tender is approved and advise them of alternative car parking facilities.”