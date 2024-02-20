£14m Bell Street car park regeneration plans given green-light

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

£14m Bell Street car park regeneration plans given green-light

The project is being funded by money Dundee City Council secured from the UK's Levelling Up Fund.

By Liam Rutherford Local Democracy Reporter
Bell Street car park will be transformed under the plans. Image: Dundee City Council.
Plans for work to begin on the multi-million pound regeneration of Bell Street car park have been given the green-light.

Councillors on Dundee City Council’s fair work, economic growth and infrastructure committee approved a £4.5m contract for enabling works at a meeting on Monday.

This will prepare for the construction of the project and includes mechanical and electrical services strip out, concrete repairs, and waterproofing.

The work will begin next month, resulting in Bell Street Car Park completely closing from March 18. The work expected to run until December.

The project is being funded by £14 million Dundee City Council secured from the UK’s Levelling Up Fund last year.

Work is expected to begin on the travel hub in March. Image: Dundee City Council.

When completed it’s expected to include around 350 electrical vehicle charging points, car share spaces, and an e-bike hire installed at the site.

Car parking capacity in Bell Street will be reduced by around half.

Reactions have been mixed

The approval comes as new images were revealed last week showing how the ageing car park will be transformed into the green travel hub.

However, the plans received a lukewarm reception – with some Dundonians believing the council should focus on day-to-day issues.

But others argued levelling up funds have to be used for transformational projects.

Previous illustrations taken from the from the Levelling Up Fund – Transport Bid by Dundee City Council. Image: Supplied.

Committee convener Steven Rome said previously: “This project will make a significant contribution towards our goal of creating a greener city made up of strong communities where people feel empowered and safe, and where we are tackling climate change to reach our target of net zero emissions by 2045.

“We will write to current users of the car park as well as neighbours about the implications of this development if the tender is approved and advise them of alternative car parking facilities.”

Conversation