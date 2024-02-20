Woman, 42, charged after assault at The Horn Milk Bar near Perth

A 42-year-old woman has been arrested after an alleged assault at The Horn Milk Bar near Perth.

Officers were called to the iconic diner on February 10 after the reported assault at the premises.

The woman has now been charged in connection with the incident.

She is due to appear in court at a later date.

A Police Scotland Tayside statement read: “A 42-year-old woman has been arrested and charged in connection with an assault at The Horn Milk Bar near Errol on February 10.

“She was released from custody on an undertaking to appear at court on a later date.”

The Horn Milk Bar is located off the A90 in the Carse of Gowrie.