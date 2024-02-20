Dundee loan ‘a disappointment’ for Ryan Howley says Coventry City boss Mark Robins

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Dundee loan ‘a disappointment’ for Ryan Howley says Coventry City boss Mark Robins

The Wales U/21 international has made just three starts during his season-long loan at Dens Park.

By George Cran
Ryan Howley on the ball at Celtic Park. Image: Shutterstock
Ryan Howley on the ball at Celtic Park. Image: Shutterstock

Coventry City boss Mark Robins is disappointed with Ryan Howley’s “stuttery” loan spell at Dundee.

The 20-year-old joined the Dark Blues on a season-long deal from the English Championship side in the summer.

Dens technical director Gordon Strachan’s strong ties with his former club played a key role but it was manager Tony Docherty who pushed strongly for the move.

After signing Howley, Docherty revealed the club’s recruitment team had been tracking the Wales U/21 international for some time with the manager saying Howley was a player “that extremely excites me”.

Dundee boss Tony Docherty gives Ryan Howley instructions ahead of his debut. Image: SNS
Dundee boss Tony Docherty gives Ryan Howley instructions ahead of his Dundee debut. Image: SNS

However, the midfielder has struggled to force his way into the Dundee team this season.

The form of the likes of Luke McCowan, Lyall Cameron, Malachi Boateng and latterly Mo Sylla has meant midfield opportunities have been hard to come by.

Howley has made just three starts this season – the first coming in a 3-0 defeat at Celtic Park in September where the youngster was unfortunate to give away a penalty for the opening goal.

At the turn of the year he started back-to-back games at Kilmarnock, playing at right wing-back.

From the bench he has made a further eight appearances but the latest of those lasted just 13 minutes before injury struck.

He’s since been out of action since the end of January.

‘Hasn’t gone the way we hoped’

And Sky Blues boss Robins is disappointed with the amount of game time Howley has had north of the border.

Coventry City boss Mark Robins. Image: Shutterstock
Coventry City boss Mark Robins. Image: Shutterstock

Robins told Coventy Live: “It’s been a bit stuttery for Ryan who has been mostly out, rather than in and out, so that’s been a disappointment.

“That loan really hasn’t gone the way we hoped it would do, especially the way they came in for him in the summer.

“They were adamant that he was the one they wanted and wanted to utilise him in the squad, but then Ryan has got to transfer that into the level of performance that he has to hit.”

He added: “It’s going to be a really interesting conversation with him at the end of the season.

“I spoke to him mid-season and he needs to knuckle down and just get as much out of the experience as he possibly can do.”

More from Dundee FC

Tony Docherty applauds fans at Dens Park. Image: SNS
More to come from Dundee insists Tony Docherty as he provides positive updates on…
Scott Tiffoney, Amadou Bakayoko and Mo Sylla celebrate as Dundee defeated Ross County. Image: Shutterstock/David Young
LEE WILKIE: Dundee are flying - and Premiership rivals will fear them
Scott Tiffoney enjoyed his day against Ross County, scoring both goals in a Dundee win. Image: SNS
Dundee match-winner Scott Tiffoney on brace boost as he reveals 'mini pre-season' benefit
New images of Dundee FC's proposed stadium at Camperdown. Image: Dundee FC
3D images among new Dundee FC stadium pictures in planning permission documents
13
Scott Tiffoney grabbed the goals as Dundee saw off Ross County. Image: SNS
4 Dundee talking points from Ross County win as Dee go five clear in…
Owen Beck limped off in the second half against Ross County. Image: SNS
Tony Docherty hails Dundee 'unity' after Ross County victory as he provides Owen Beck…
Scott Tiffoney celebrates after opening the scoring. Image: SNS
Dundee 2-0 Ross County: Player ratings and match report as Scott Tiffoney brace earns…
Dundee's on-loan defender Ricki Lamie. Image: SNS
Ricki Lamie: I want to stay at Dundee
Fair City Unity and Owen Beck both caught the eye at Dens Park.
JIM SPENCE: Dundee have two stars already, St Johnstone may have one of their…
Dundee's Mexican defender Antonio Portales. Image: Shutterstock.
Dundee 'madman' Antonio Portales on track to give Dark Blues major fitness boost

Conversation