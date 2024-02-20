Letter from Queen Mother to Dundee woman written in 1923 to be sold at auction

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Letter from Queen Mother to Dundee woman written in 1923 to be sold at auction

The 101-year-old letter was sent to a Mrs Carmichael of Downfield.

By Chloe Burrell
Letter from the Queen Mother to Dundee woman written in 1923.
A letter from the Queen Mother to a Dundee woman is to go up for auction. Image: Hansons Auctioneers

A long-lost letter addressed from the late Queen Mother to a Dundee woman is to be sold at auction for £600.

The 101-year-old letter, dated January 27, 1923, was sent to a Mrs Carmichael of Downfield.

It was penned shortly after the wedding announcement of the then Lady Elizabeth Bowes-Lyon to Prince Albert, later known as King George VI.

The note was discovered by chance by the seller’s grandmother in a second-hand book decades ago. It has been passed down through the generations ever since.

It will be offered by Hansons Auctioneers in Staffordshire at an auction on February 26 at a starting price of between £400 and £600.

The Queen Mother (left) possibly with Mrs Carmichael at a fete in Dundee.
The Queen Mother (left), possibly with Mrs Carmichael, at a fete in Dundee. Image: Hansons Auctioneers

The seller, a 59-year-old teacher from Brighton, said: “It belonged to my grandmother who found it in a second-hand book she had purchased.

“It was being used as a bookmark. It was passed on to my mum, who sadly died in 2019 whereupon it became mine.

“It would have been purchased in Aberdeen in the late 1920s I believe.

“My family originate from there. Having said that, my great grandma was from Dundee where she worked in the jute mills, so that’s also a possible link.”

Queen Mother wrote letter to Dundee resident in 1923

Jim Spencer, who is employed as a paper specialist at Hansons, added: “What an extraordinary discovery to make.

“I have no doubt it would have been a treasured possession. Aside from its importance as a royal memento, an informal photo was pinned to it, possibly showing Mrs Carmichael with Elizabeth.

“The original envelope was retained, too, which suggests it was treasured by Mrs Carmichael.

“Perhaps she placed it inside a book to keep it flat and, over time, mislaid it.

“This fascinating letter shows how the power of love circulates through all of our lives, even in royal circles.

“It’s not dissimilar to a classic fairy tale or modern rom-com, this idea of a future king proposing three times before he finally wins the heart of his one true love.”

‘Of course I remember the garden fete at Downfield’

Congratulation letters were sent to Elizabeth on the announcement of her upcoming wedding, including one from Mrs Carmichael.

Letter from Queen Mother to Dundee woman written in 1923.
The long-lost letter had been being used as a bookmark. Image: Hansons Auctioneers

Elizabeth replied to each letter, so much so it wore out her hand.

She shared this information in the letter, signed Elizabeth Lyon.

The typed part reads: “Dear Mrs Carmichael,

“Thank you so much for your kind letter of congratulations which I much appreciate.

“Of course I remember the garden fete at Downfield.

“You will forgive only a short note I know, but I have more letters to answer than I can manage.”

The handwritten part adds: “And also this typewritten letter, but my hand has almost given out!”

More from Dundee

Bell Street car park will be transformed under the plans. Image: Dundee City Council.
£14m Bell Street car park regeneration plans given green-light
Bruce Barclay
Tributes paid to 'true gentleman' whose body was found in car in Dundee
Rust affects diving boards at Olympia
New blow for Dundee's Olympia swimming pools as rust confirmed
5
Courier - Cara Forrester - Fighter Jason Paul - CR0030212 - Dundee -Picture shows: Boxer Jason Paul who has just won his first professional bare knuckle fight in Manchester. Jason is hoping his story will inspire others to take up fitness to help their mental health. Jason is pictured by graffiti designed to send his message to a wider audience by his friend Adam 19/08/21-Kenny Smith/ DCT Media
Dundee bare knuckle boxer dodges jail for attack on delivery driver
Taypark House and Slessor Gardens.
Council in talks with Taypark House to have Euros big-screen at Dundee's Slessor Gardens
E-scooter rider on Forfar Road, near the Kingsway junction, Dundee.
Watch as Dundee e-scooter rider performs dangerous move on Kingsway junction
7
Arbroath Road opposite Eastern Cemetery in Dundee
Man, 37, hospitalised as police hunt for suspect in Dundee 'disturbance'
Sudden death in Ardler, Dundee
Parked car surrounded by police after sudden death of man, 62, in Dundee
Dighty Place in Dundee.
'Risk to properties' as Audi deliberately set on fire in Menzieshill
Tay Road Bridge at night.
Person taken to hospital after early morning incident at Tay Road Bridge

Conversation