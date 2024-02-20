Letter from Queen Mother to Dundee woman written in 1923 to be sold at auction

A long-lost letter addressed from the late Queen Mother to a Dundee woman is to be sold at auction for £600.

The 101-year-old letter, dated January 27, 1923, was sent to a Mrs Carmichael of Downfield.

It was penned shortly after the wedding announcement of the then Lady Elizabeth Bowes-Lyon to Prince Albert, later known as King George VI.

The note was discovered by chance by the seller’s grandmother in a second-hand book decades ago. It has been passed down through the generations ever since.

It will be offered by Hansons Auctioneers in Staffordshire at an auction on February 26 at a starting price of between £400 and £600.

The seller, a 59-year-old teacher from Brighton, said: “It belonged to my grandmother who found it in a second-hand book she had purchased.

“It was being used as a bookmark. It was passed on to my mum, who sadly died in 2019 whereupon it became mine.

“It would have been purchased in Aberdeen in the late 1920s I believe.

“My family originate from there. Having said that, my great grandma was from Dundee where she worked in the jute mills, so that’s also a possible link.”

Queen Mother wrote letter to Dundee resident in 1923

Jim Spencer, who is employed as a paper specialist at Hansons, added: “What an extraordinary discovery to make.

“I have no doubt it would have been a treasured possession. Aside from its importance as a royal memento, an informal photo was pinned to it, possibly showing Mrs Carmichael with Elizabeth.

“The original envelope was retained, too, which suggests it was treasured by Mrs Carmichael.

“Perhaps she placed it inside a book to keep it flat and, over time, mislaid it.

“This fascinating letter shows how the power of love circulates through all of our lives, even in royal circles.

“It’s not dissimilar to a classic fairy tale or modern rom-com, this idea of a future king proposing three times before he finally wins the heart of his one true love.”

‘Of course I remember the garden fete at Downfield’

Congratulation letters were sent to Elizabeth on the announcement of her upcoming wedding, including one from Mrs Carmichael.

Elizabeth replied to each letter, so much so it wore out her hand.

She shared this information in the letter, signed Elizabeth Lyon.

The typed part reads: “Dear Mrs Carmichael,

“Thank you so much for your kind letter of congratulations which I much appreciate.

“Of course I remember the garden fete at Downfield.

“You will forgive only a short note I know, but I have more letters to answer than I can manage.”

The handwritten part adds: “And also this typewritten letter, but my hand has almost given out!”