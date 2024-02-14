‘Get the potholes fixed first’: Readers react to £14m Bell Street car park regeneration plans

Plans for a multi-million pound regeneration of Bell Street car park have recieved a lukewarm reception from Courier readers.

New images were revealed on Tuesday showing how the ageing car park could be transformed into a green travel hub.

Funded by £14 million Dundee City Council secured from the UK’s Levelling Up Fund, the project is expected to include around 350 electrical vehicle charging points, car share spaces, and an e-bike hire installed at the site.

And if councillors approve a contract for enabling works when they meet next week, construction could begin in a matter of weeks.

Readers have taken to The Courier and Evening Telegraph social media pages to express their views on the plans.

‘Get the potholes fixed first’

Gary Gilmour was among those who felt the local authority should focus less on “grand designs” and more on day-to-day issues.

He wrote: “First, Dundee City Council need to focus on sorting out the basics – like the countless potholes on the roads!

“Enough of the patch-up jobs that only last a couple weeks.

“Let’s shelve the grand designs for now, thanks.”

Jim McDonald added: “Get the potholes fixed first.”

Others were more in favour of creating a park and ride service in the city which, they say, would be more cost effective.

Fiona Rice wrote: “Was this not supposed to be one of the places people could park when LEZ comes into force?

“How about a park and ride for all us working folks who can’t afford fancy new cars but have to travel into Dundee for work?”

And Jenny Ford said: “It’s a good idea but I think a park and ride as you come into Dundee from Perth would be a better plan.

“I don’t see how it could cost so much money!”

However, not everyone was against the Bell Street hub plans – with some readers pointing out levelling up funds have to be used for transformational projects.

Angela Jill added: “This money had to be for something being updated, the levelling up fund is not for roads etc.

“So it’s good they got a large amount to at least do something good with it.”