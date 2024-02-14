Obituary: Eileen Rumble of Dundee embroidered garments for royal occasions

Eileen Rumble of Dundee, the quiet mastermind behind the creation of ceremonial tabards used in the greatest occasions of state, has died aged 84.

Her skills took centre stage at the memorial service for the late Queen in Edinburgh, the King’s Coronation and the Honours of Scotland ceremony.

The tabards were worn by the Lord Lyon King of Arms and his Officers of Arms and viewed by millions of people around the world.

Lord Lyon, former Dundee councillor Joe Morrow, who wore one of Eileen’s creations at all three ceremonies, described her work as “pieces of art in their own right”.

“Eileen Rumble’s name was spoken with a sense of awe in my office,” said the Lord Lyon.

“She got these new and complex tabards made for the Officers of Arms using her skills in embroidery and through her encouragement and leadership of those with whom she worked.

“These garments may be regarded as strange by many in our modern society, however, the tabards are admired and enjoyed by many throughout the world both as pieces of art in their own right and through their particular association with the Officers of Arms in the Scottish Lyon Court.”

Eileen, a former chairman of Dundee branch of the Embroiderers’ Guild, had a career in teaching, first in her native England and then in Dundee where she held evening classes in lace-making.

Through the guild Eileen became involved in a millennium project to create a triptych for Ninewells Hospital illustrating the plants and drugs used to treat diseases over the centuries.

Her friend, former journalist and embroiderer Bea Neilson said: “This was followed by mort cloths for the Nine Trades Of Dundee and Tayside Police.

“Eileen was also invited by designer Malcolm Lochhead, to be part of his team commissioned to make a new Cloth of Estate for the opening of the Great Hall at Stirling Castle.

“She was tasked with the unicorn, a beautiful creation in pale grey leather and goldwork techniques. There followed other large-scale embroideries for the refurbished Queen’s Apartments. The scale of these pieces is breath-taking. But undaunted by its magnitude and importance she completed her part in this project calmly, efficiently and met her deadline.”

Together with her husband, Brian, she moved to the Dundee area in the 1970s when he began teaching at what was to become Abertay University. Eileen quickly became part of the community, joining the SWRI and continuing her love of Scottish dancing which she had taken up in England during her teens.

She was born in Stafford in March 1939 to Evelyn and Percy Badland and grew up with younger sister, Jean.

Teaching career

After leaving home she became a teacher of needlework in a school in Wallingford, a historic market town on the River Thames.

It would be here that she would meet and fall in love with Brian who taught in the same school, celebrant Julie Murray told Eileen’s celebration of life at Dundee crematorium.

The couple married in August 1962 and although initially living with Brian’s parents, they soon purchased a new-build bungalow close to work in the same year.

In 1967 they set sail on the old Queen Elizabeth liner on a year-long exchange of jobs and homes with an American family.

While in the US, Eileen undertook commissions in needlework and dressmaking. In addition she designed and made clothes for a neighbour’s collection of antique dolls which raised money for worthwhile causes.

They returned to the UK after completing their year but went back to the USA in 1971 when Brian secured a post teaching industrial technology at Ohio State University, while studying for a doctoral degree.

They relocated to Scotland in 1975 when Brian became a lecturer at Dundee College of Technology, which became Abertay University.

European travel

Summers were spent travelling Europe in their caravan and later staying in gites in France. Eileen also taught in summer schools on the continent.

Described as quiet and unassuming, she was made an MBE in 2014 for her services to embroidery. She was presented with her award by the Queen and was accompanied at the investiture at Holyrood House by Brian, and Bea Neilson

Eileen was also the kilt and plaid maker for Blairgowrie Rattray District Pipe Band, made the pipe majors’ drone banners for the band as well as the Spessart Highlanders, their twin band in Germany.

The Lord Lyon addressed the congregation at Eileen’s service and said: “Her work in connection with ceremonial regalia has been seen and admired during many state ceremonial activities over the years, both in Scotland and beyond.

“With the death of the late Queen at Balmoral, Eileen’s wonderful skills in embroidery were seen and admired by millions of people worldwide over the period of the Queen’s funeral, the Accession Council, the King’s Coronation and the Royal Honours of Scotland ceremonies.”

The Lord Lyon finished his eulogy by saying: “It is for me a source of great pride to still be able to wear the work she created.”

