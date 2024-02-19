Dundee Parked car surrounded by police after sudden death of man, 62, in Dundee The vehicle has tarpaulin pulled over it. By Chloe Burrell February 19 2024, 1:39pm February 19 2024, 1:39pm Share Parked car surrounded by police after sudden death of man, 62, in Dundee Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/dundee/4899187/sudden-death-man-ardler-dundee/ Copy Link A parked car covered in tarpaulin in Wentworth Gardens, Ardler, Dundee. Image: Supplied A man has died suddenly in Dundee. Police were called to Wentworth Gardens, Ardler in the early hours of Monday morning. An eyewitness reported seeing police surrounding a parked car, which has tarpaulin pulled over it. They also said that a scenes of crime officer (SOCO) was at the scene. Police are not treating the death as suspicious. A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 1.20am on Monday, 19 February, 2024, we received a report of the sudden death of a 62-year-old man on Wentworth Gardens, Dundee. “The death is not believed to be suspicious and a report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal.”