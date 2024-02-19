Parked car surrounded by police after sudden death of man, 62, in Dundee

A man has died suddenly in Dundee.

Police were called to Wentworth Gardens, Ardler in the early hours of Monday morning.

An eyewitness reported seeing police surrounding a parked car, which has tarpaulin pulled over it.

They also said that a scenes of crime officer (SOCO) was at the scene.

Police are not treating the death as suspicious.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 1.20am on Monday, 19 February, 2024, we received a report of the sudden death of a 62-year-old man on Wentworth Gardens, Dundee.

“The death is not believed to be suspicious and a report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal.”