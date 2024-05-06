How latest strike by train drivers affects rail services

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
How latest strike by train drivers affects rail services

By Press Association
Train drivers are striking again this week (PA)
Train drivers are striking again this week (PA)

Trains on some of the busiest commuter routes in the country will not run on Tuesday and stations will be closed because of a fresh strike by drivers in a long-running pay dispute.

This is how operators will be affected:

No Southern services apart from a limited shuttle non-stop between London Victoria and Gatwick Airport.

No Thameslink trains apart from a limited shuttle calling at Luton, Luton Airport Parkway and London St Pancras and another limited service between London Kings Cross and Cambridge.

No Gatwick Express or Great Northern trains will run.

South Western Railway (SWR) advised passengers to only travel if absolutely necessary. An extremely limited service will run on a limited number of lines. SWR said large parts of its network will be closed and trains will only run between:

Basingstoke and Salisbury
London Waterloo and Basingstoke
London Waterloo and Feltham via Twickenham
London Waterloo and Guildford via Woking
London Waterloo and Woking

There will be no service on the Island Line.

Southeastern said most of its stations and routes will be closed with only an extremely limited service where trains do run.

No c2c trains will run.

Greater Anglia said it will be running reduced train service on a small number of routes into London for fewer hours of the day in the following areas:

Norwich/Colchester and London Liverpool Street
Southend Victoria and London Liverpool Street
Stansted Airport and London Liverpool Street
Cambridge and London Liverpool Street.