Call for action on learning disability rights as activists gather in Glasgow

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Scotland

Call for action on learning disability rights as activists gather in Glasgow

By Press Association
The conference will seek to promote the inclusion of people with learning disabilities across Europe (Mike Egerton/PA)
The conference will seek to promote the inclusion of people with learning disabilities across Europe (Mike Egerton/PA)

A Scottish disability rights charity is celebrating its 70th anniversary by hosting a European conference on improving equality for people with learning disabilities.

Enable, Scotland’s leading charity for people learning disabilities, is co-hosting the Europe in Action 2024 conference at the University of Strathclyde in Glasgow from May 7-9.

The 400-strong conference will hear from a range of expert speakers about progress in Scotland and elsewhere on promoting the inclusion of people with learning disabilities, and areas where action on rights is still required.

Inclusion Europe, which is co-hosting the event with Enable, recently published research showing that 750,000 people with learning disabilities across Europe are confined in harmful segregated institutions, while 700,000 children with learning disabilities are in segregated schools and 20,000 receive no education at all.

Jyrki Pinomaa, president of Inclusion Europe said: “We want to end segregation.

“We want people with intellectual disabilities to be able to live where everybody else lives, live in the community, be part of the community, as equal citizens, as equal human beings.

“To make this happen, we need legislation that makes it possible. But it is not enough.

“To make this a reality, we need to first challenge and then change disability policies throughout Europe.”

Social care minister Maree Todd, who will address the conference on Scottish government policies to improve inclusion for people with learning disabilities, described the event as a “key milestone” for Enable.

Maree Todd, MSP Minister for Public Health
Maree Todd MSP, Minister for Social Care, Mental Wellbeing and Sport, will address the conference (Fraser Bremner/Scottish Daily Mail/PA)

She added: “Scotland is among the leaders in Europe for the inclusion of people with learning disabilities in their communities.

“However there is always more that we can do to improve the outcomes for people with a learning disability and we will continue to listen and to learn from those with learning disabilities and partners like Enable.”

The Inclusion Europe report found Scotland is ranked fourth in the continent and is a leader in Europe for its inclusion of people with learning disabilities in their communities.

The conference, which brings together people with learning disabilities who campaign for greater rights in countries across Europe, has been welcomed as an “opportunity” by Enable chief executive officer Theresa Shearer.

She said: “We are privileged to welcome people with learning disabilities from across Europe who are championing change in their own countries as we celebrate 70 years of Enable members successfully fighting for their rights to be included in our society.

“We have the opportunity to share with our European partners our experience of developing human rights-based services and support for people with learning disabilities in Scotland.

“We look forward to learning from the experiences of colleagues abroad and from international experts so we can make even greater progress in our work to ensure Scotland is a place where rights are made real for the people we support.”