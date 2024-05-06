Tories accuse ministers of ‘buck-passing’ on Cass Review

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Tories accuse ministers of ‘buck-passing’ on Cass Review

By Press Association
Meghan Gallacher said the government is’buck-passing’ (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Meghan Gallacher said the government is’buck-passing’ (Andrew Milligan/PA)

The Scottish Conservatives are accusing ministers of “buck-passing” on the Cass Review into gender care services, as the author of the report is to appear at a Holyrood committee.

The Tories say the Scottish Government should fully implement the recommendations of Dr Hilary Cass’s report.

Dr Cass will be speaking to the Scottish Parliament’s Health Committee on Tuesday as it takes evidence on her study.

Following the publication of her review, two Scottish health boards – one of which covers the only gender clinic in the country for young people – decided to pause the prescription of puberty blockers to new patients.

Health Secretary Neil Gray has said he backs the decision by NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde and NHS Lothian.

He has said the government and health boards are considering the recommendations of the Cass Review, which had criticised the lack of evidence around the use of puberty blockers and other medical interventions.

The Cass Review
Dr Cass will speak to a Holyrood committee (Yui Mok/PA)

The Scottish Conservatives are leading a debate on the issue at Holyrood on Wednesday.

The party’s deputy leader, Meghan Gallacher, said: “SNP ministers have let down vulnerable young Scots with their ducking, dithering and buck-passing on gender care in the wake of the Cass Review.

“They insisted the decision to pause puberty blockers to new patients was made solely by clinicians, refused to confirm whether they will implement any of the 32 Cass recommendations and failed to address the cuts to gender care services.”

She continued: “Now that Patrick Harvie and Lorna Slater have been kicked out of government, the SNP need to finally put the healthcare of young people ahead of placating the Greens, and implement the Cass findings.

“I’m delighted that Dr Hilary will be appearing before Holyrood’s health committee today.

“I only hope that the SNP will listen carefully to her evidence – which will be based on science, rather than dogma – and act accordingly.”

A Scottish Government spokesperson said: “The Cass Review is a comprehensive and valid scientific document. In line with NHS England – for whom the report was commissioned – we are considering all of the recommendations.

“A multidisciplinary clinical team within the office of the chief medical officer in the Scottish Government – including people with paediatric, pharmacy and scientific expertise – is leading this work. The chief medical officer will provide a written update to Parliament on the outcome of that clinical consideration process before the summer recess.

“Progress has already been made on a number of aspects highlighted in the Cass review, including NHS National Education Scotland developing training materials for staff; Healthcare Improvement Scotland consulting on new quality standards for gender identity healthcare and the University of Glasgow receiving funding to administer a programme of research into the long-term health outcomes of people accessing gender identity healthcare.

“As part of the Scottish Government’s ongoing commitment to improve gender identity healthcare in Scotland, we have invested over £2.8 million to support improvement work since December 2022.”