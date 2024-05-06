What the papers say – May 7 By Press Association May 7 2024, 12:32am May 7 2024, 12:32am Share What the papers say – May 7 Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/news/uk-world/4972064/what-the-papers-say-may-7/ Copy Link What the papers say – May 7 (Peter Byrne/PA) Israel’s refusal to agree to the terms of a ceasefire with Hamas features among a variety of stories on the front pages of Tuesday’s papers as Israel vowed to begin strikes on Rafah. The Times, The Independent, The Daily Telegraph, and The Guardian all ran with stories on the conflict. THE TIMES: No truce yet, says Israel #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/zqzBIisRY9— Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) May 6, 2024 INDEPENDENT: Ceasefire pressure builds as Israel set for Rafah invasion #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/HclOgKtAHR— Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) May 6, 2024 TELEGRAPH: Netanyahu rejects Hamas ceasefire #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/xsgxpsiT9H— Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) May 6, 2024 GUARDIAN: Israeli airstrikes on Rafah begin despite rising ceasefire pressure #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/pUMbEqBdxQ— Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) May 6, 2024 Moving onto health, The Metro splashes with dozens of missed opportunities by doctors to detect brain cancer in patients. METRO: 30 missed chances to find a brain tumour #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/9gysNRnArt— Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) May 6, 2024 The i runs with a piece on a new study that found carriers of a particular gene are 95% likely to develop Alzheimer’s. I: Alzheimer’s genetic link raises hopes of early treatment #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/R7stZ8HSEK— Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) May 6, 2024 The Daily Mail leads with a political story, with the Greens denying they had any idea of a councillor’s anti-rabbi rant as a fresh row erupts on antisemitism. MAIL: How could Greens not know about vile rant over Rabbi? #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/6gutYWJO0h— Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) May 6, 2024 The Daily Mirror splashes on pleas made by Molly Russell’s father, who says tech firms are still failing teens. MIRROR: Our chance to save young lives #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/eRbF79bl3P— Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) May 6, 2024 The Daily Express runs with a story on housing prices in Britain, with costs set to skyrocket. EXPRESS: Britain is on verge of house price boom #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/sD80YtamF2— Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) May 6, 2024 The Financial Times splashes on global trade growth, which is set to more than double this year. FT UK: US boom and lower inflation set to double trade growth #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/mzo0pDcpL0— Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) May 6, 2024 And the Daily Star reports Britain’s feral cats learned their wild ways from the Vikings. STAR: Terror of the Viking pussies #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/GslMJqwQyX— Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) May 6, 2024