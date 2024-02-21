Fife paedophile, 78, arranged meet-up with ‘12-year-old boy’ after sex chat

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Fife paedophile, 78, arranged meet-up with ‘12-year-old boy’ after sex chat

David Moffat believed he was talking to a child called Andy but was in fact speaking to an adult from a vigilante group named Demon Hunters.

By Jamie McKenzie
David Moffat arranged to meet 'boy' at Leven Promenade.
David Moffat asked the 'child' to meet at Leven Promenade. Image: Facebook/DC Thomson

A 78-year-old Fife man turned up at Leven promenade to meet someone he thought was a child after sending them sexual messages online.

David Moffat believed he was talking to a 12-year-old boy called Andy but was in fact speaking to an adult from the vigilante group Demon Hunters, Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court heard.

Moffat, of Church Walk, Kinghorn, was later arrested by police and found with indecent images and videos of children on his phone.

He has now been put on the Sex Offenders Register.

Arranged meet-up with ‘child’

Moffat appeared in court to plead guilty to attempting to communicate indecently with a 12-year-old boy between September 19 and 25 2021, and carrying on the behaviour when the decoy turned 13 on September 26.

Prosecutor Ronnie Hay told the court the online conversation became sexualised and that Moffat wrote how he hoped he and the ‘boy’ could be “bi together” and “kiss, suck, f*** and w***”.

The fiscal depute said: “He also asked the decoy if he w***ed and if he got turned on by that.

Leven promenade.
Fife paedophile David Moffat arranged to meet the ‘boy’ at Leven promenade after taking part in the sex chat. Image: DC Thomson

“The accused told the decoy to come and meet him and arranged for meeting at the promenade in Leven”.

Mr Hay said the Demon Hunter group became involved and that Moffat had his phone open when he attended at the promenade.

Police were contacted and Moffat was taken into custody, as was his phone which contained a number of indecent images and evidence of material previously mentioned in relation to the decoy.

The fiscal depute said there were 13 images and nine videos rated category A – the most graphic kind – found on the phone. There were a further nine images of category C type.

Images exchanged b

Mr Hay said examination of the phone revealed a conversation on the Kik messenger app between Moffat and an unknown user.

The court heard that Moffat received an indecent image from that profile and sent an indecent image back to them on a single occasion.

Moffat pleaded guilty to possessing indecent photographs of children between April 28 2017 and September 26 2021.

He further admitted distributing or showing indecent photographs on September 19 2021.

Sheriff Robert More adjourned sentencing until March 22 to obtain background reports and Moffat was bailed and placed on the Sex Offenders Register meantime.

Defence lawyer Alan Jackson said he would defer plea in mitigation for the production of reports.

For more local court content visit our dedicated page or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

Cameron Alexander.
Drink-driver hit speeds of 140mph during police chase through Fife
David Moffat asked the 'child' to meet at Leven Promenade. Image: Facebook/DC Thomson
Tuesday court round-up — Relaxed muscle trouble
David Moffat asked the 'child' to meet at Leven Promenade. Image: Facebook/DC Thomson
Man in court after cocaine worth £1.3 million recovered from car in Dundee
David Moffat asked the 'child' to meet at Leven Promenade. Image: Facebook/DC Thomson
Gang member found guilty of murdering Perthshire mechanic in cold-blooded shooting
David Moffat asked the 'child' to meet at Leven Promenade. Image: Facebook/DC Thomson
‘Disgusting’ Fife carer who assaulted elderly resident and took degrading videos avoids jail
David Moffat asked the 'child' to meet at Leven Promenade. Image: Facebook/DC Thomson
Gleneagles raider had Xbox in cell connected to 'HMP Perth' Wi-Fi network
David Moffat asked the 'child' to meet at Leven Promenade. Image: Facebook/DC Thomson
Dog bans for Kirriemuir pair over 'dangerously out of control' American Bully
David Moffat asked the 'child' to meet at Leven Promenade. Image: Facebook/DC Thomson
Perth drink-drive suspect blamed low blood sugar for attack on 'screaming' 80-year-old woman
David Moffat asked the 'child' to meet at Leven Promenade. Image: Facebook/DC Thomson
Dundee bare knuckle boxer dodges jail for attack on delivery driver
David Moffat asked the 'child' to meet at Leven Promenade. Image: Facebook/DC Thomson
Monday court round-up — Perth prisoner stalked Dundee sisters from behind bars