Meet the Forfar gran who slept through Santa – but woke up after 16 days with gift of new heart

Susan Marr hailed the "amazing" staff at NHS Golden Jubilee in Glasgow where she had a heart transplant in December.

By Graham Brown
Susan Marr and husband Dave at home in Forfar. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Susan Marr and husband Dave at home in Forfar. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

Susan Marr has a bit of Christmas catching up to do.

But the doting Forfar gran is fine with missing out on the festive excitement for one year.

Because 30 months after a heart attack which could have cost Susan her life, the mum-of-two is home as the latest success story in Scotland’s remarkable organ transplant programme.

And she is making great strides – literally and metaphorically – after the life-saving operation.

Forfar heart transplant patient Susan Marr.
Susan and Dave Marr can now enjoy walks together. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

The 56-year-old gran has hailed the “amazing” staff of NHS Golden Jubilee hospital in Glasgow.

Their expert care saw Susan through nine days in intensive care after an early setback with her new heart.

And as she looks forward to seeing her four grandchildren grow up, Susan says she hopes her experience will help people realise the life-changing importance of organ donation.

Heart attack drama

After 35 years with Forfar textile firm Don & Low, Susan moved into the care sector.

She was on shift at the town’s Benholm care home on August 4 2021 when potential tragedy struck.

“It was just after dinner time, I just had really horrendous pain in my chest and arms,” Susan said.

“A colleague picked up on it straight away – she knew it was a heart attack, shouted on the nurse and phoned 999.

“I was in and out of consciousness but the paramedics arrived and I was blue-lighted to Ninewells in Dundee.”

Surgeons discovered her main artery completely blocked, inserted two stents and kept Susan in hospital for three days.

“If I had been on my own at home that day and not at work I wouldn’t be here now,” she says.

Pacemaker fitted

It was followed up with the fitting of a pacemaker in May 2022.

Susan said: “I had more tests because things just weren’t right.

“I would be okay for a few months, but I just couldn’t get breath.”

An echocardiogram subsequently revealed a heart function of just 38%.

Forfar heart transplant woman Susan Marr
Susan Marr following her lifesaving heart transplant in Glasgow. Image: Supplied

“Nothing was working so I was put back to Ninewells and their decision was to send me to Glasgow,” she said.

“I went there in September, then back in November when the cardiomyopathy consultant told me I had six months, or at best a year, to live.

“In September one of the nurses said things looked so bad they probably wouldn’t let me home.

“But I had to get home, to try and get my head around the idea of a transplant.

“I can imagine it seems an easy decision to people from the outside when you are faced with that choice.

Forfar heart transplant patient Susan Marr.
Susan and Dave Marr were married in August, a few months before her heart transplant. Image: Supplied

“But things can go wrong and that scared me – it was a lot harder to deal with than I thought it would be.”

Susan was added to the transplant list last November.

Just two days later her phone rang to say that the Glasgow hospital had a heart for her.

Anxious wait for new heart

“The ambulance was coming, my bags were packed and my mum was here,” Susan added.

“But they then phoned back to say that they had done further tests and the heart wasn’t suitable.

“From then it was six weeks sitting by the phone just waiting for the call.”

It finally came on Tuesday December 19.

Within hours of arriving in Glasgow, Susan was in theatre for the six-hour transplant op.

And surgeons were happy with her immediate progress – until the right side of the heart showed signs of trouble.

“It wasn’t doing what it was meant to so they had to give it mechanical assistance and put me on a ventilator,” Susan said.

Emotional rollercoaster

While she lay sedated, husband Dave watched his wife battle for survival for more than two weeks.

The couple married in August after 15 years together, and Dave admitted a rollercoaster of emotions during his vigil.

“Before the transplant I told her she’d make it and I’d see her on the other side. Suz doesn’t remember that, but I remember it,” said Dave.

“But all I could do through that whole time was watch Suz through the glass screen.

Forfar heart transplant patient Susan Marr.
Susan remained in ICU for nine days after her transplant operation. Image: Supplied

“The staff never left her her side. They were brilliant with me, they came out to tell me everything that was going on.

“Every day it got visually better for me because there were fewer machines around Suz’s bed.

“At one point early on there were so many people and machines that you could hardly see her.”

Then, on Hogmanay, Susan was transferred to the ward and saw in 2024 with her husband, a piece of shortie and a glass of Nosecco.

Family celebration

Susan was allowed home on January 28 – just in time for an emotional family gathering at her younger brother Douglas’ 50th birthday.

The heart team is delighted with her progress.

“Everything is going in the right direction. The first few weeks are really crucial, but they are very happy with my progress,” said Susan.

“There are rules to follow – I’m not much of a rule follower and I’m a woman – but I’m doing what I’m told!”

Forfar heart transplant gran Susan Marr.
Susan’s recovery process is going well. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

And one chance Clydeside encounter left a lasting impression.

“When I was leaving Golden Jubilee we met a man who told us he had been given his heart 30 years ago,” she added.

“He was 85 and honestly looked about 60 – I just thought ‘wow’.

“It’s hard to put into words just how grateful I am.

“The Golden Jubilee is just amazing.

“I think they did 40 heart transplants last year and we now know how much that means to all those families.”

Like Susan, they too can now look forward to excited young faces on Christmas morning.

