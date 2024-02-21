Survivor of Dundee murderer Robbie McIntosh ‘cannot rest’ as she backs campaign on parole reform

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Survivor of Dundee murderer Robbie McIntosh ‘cannot rest’ as she backs campaign on parole reform

Linda McDonald, who was left for dead by McIntosh, has backed The Courier's A Voice for Victims campaign.

By Sean O'Neil & Lindsey Hamilton
Linda McDonald.
Linda McDonald. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

A survivor of Dundee murderer Robbie McIntosh says she “cannot rest” knowing the killer will continue to apply for parole in the hope of being released.

Linda McDonald was left for dead by McIntosh in August 2017 while the convicted murderer was on home leave from Castle Huntly prison.

Backing The Courier’s A Voice for Victims campaign for parole hearing reform, Linda fears the current system will result in someone being killed.

“It’s seven years since McIntosh left me to die and in that time nothing has changed,” said Linda.

“It’s way past the time for change – before someone else is killed or battered the way I was.”

Robbie McIntosh arriving at court in Aberdeen.
Robbie McIntosh arriving at court in Aberdeen. Image: Derek Ironside, Newsline Media

In October 2017, McIntosh pled guilty to attempted murder and was given a lifelong restriction order with a minimum of five years before he could be considered for parole.

In 2022, as soon as he was eligible, he applied for parole and was refused.

He was told he could re-apply in two years, leaving Linda with an anxious wait, worried that her attacker will be freed in August this year.

“There has to be a complete overhaul of the justice system,” Linda told The Courier.

“The sentence handed out by a judge should be the time a convicted criminal spends locked up.

“For the victims and their families, there is never any freedom, never any escape.”

‘I cannot relax and forget’

Linda believes the way parole hearings are currently set up favours the criminal over the victims.

It is a view shared by other victims and families who have been through the parole system in Scotland.

Linda McDonald.
Linda McDonald. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson

“In my opinion everything is currently geared towards protecting the rights and feelings of the criminal – that cannot be right,” said Linda.

“When are the feelings and the rights of victims and their families going to be considered?

“I cannot rest easy knowing that he will serve the time he was sentenced to. I cannot relax and forget.”

Linda says Tasmin Glass should be denied parole

The survivor also backs the family of Steven Donaldson and The Courier in our demand to refuse Angus killer Tasmin Glass parole when she goes before the board next week.

Linda said: “I can’t be angry with the girl for this parole bid – that is what the system allows her to do – that above all is what must change.

Tasmin Glass.
Tasmin Glass.

“She has ruined the lives of so many people and that is her cross to bear but she cannot be allowed out of prison before she has served the appropriate time for the crime she was convicted of – that is what punishment means.”

A Voice for Victims campaign

Below are the campaign calls The Courier is making to reform parole hearings and put victims’ voices first.

A Voice for Victims campaign demands.
A Voice for Victims campaign demands.

See more from our A Voice for Victims campaign here.

More from Dundee

Balgowan Boys School in Dundee. Image: DC Thomson.
Dundee school employee took teenage boy home for sex, inquiry hears
The Evening Telegraph, No CR Number, General views of Dundee during the Covid-19 pandemic. Picture shows; the Kingsway looking busy even after the announcement of a lockdown. Tuesday 23rd March, 2020. Mhairi Edwards/DCT Media
Man in court after cocaine worth £1.3 million recovered from car in Dundee
The Kingsway in Dundee.
Cocaine worth £1m+ seized after car stopped on Dundee's Kingsway
Letter from the Queen Mother to Dundee woman written in 1923.
Letter from Queen Mother to Dundee woman written in 1923 to be sold at…
Bell Street car park will be transformed under the plans. Image: Dundee City Council.
£14m Bell Street car park regeneration plans given green-light
5
Bruce Barclay
Tributes paid to 'true gentleman' whose body was found in car in Dundee
Rust affects diving boards at Olympia
New blow for Dundee's Olympia swimming pools as rust confirmed
10
Courier - Cara Forrester - Fighter Jason Paul - CR0030212 - Dundee -Picture shows: Boxer Jason Paul who has just won his first professional bare knuckle fight in Manchester. Jason is hoping his story will inspire others to take up fitness to help their mental health. Jason is pictured by graffiti designed to send his message to a wider audience by his friend Adam 19/08/21-Kenny Smith/ DCT Media
Dundee bare knuckle boxer dodges jail for attack on delivery driver
Taypark House and Slessor Gardens.
Council in talks with Taypark House to have Euros big-screen at Dundee's Slessor Gardens
E-scooter rider on Forfar Road, near the Kingsway junction, Dundee.
Watch as Dundee e-scooter rider performs dangerous move on Kingsway junction
10

Conversation