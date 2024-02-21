Survivor of Dundee murderer Robbie McIntosh ‘cannot rest’ as she backs campaign on parole reform

A survivor of Dundee murderer Robbie McIntosh says she “cannot rest” knowing the killer will continue to apply for parole in the hope of being released.

Linda McDonald was left for dead by McIntosh in August 2017 while the convicted murderer was on home leave from Castle Huntly prison.

Backing The Courier’s A Voice for Victims campaign for parole hearing reform, Linda fears the current system will result in someone being killed.

“It’s seven years since McIntosh left me to die and in that time nothing has changed,” said Linda.

“It’s way past the time for change – before someone else is killed or battered the way I was.”

In October 2017, McIntosh pled guilty to attempted murder and was given a lifelong restriction order with a minimum of five years before he could be considered for parole.

In 2022, as soon as he was eligible, he applied for parole and was refused.

He was told he could re-apply in two years, leaving Linda with an anxious wait, worried that her attacker will be freed in August this year.

“There has to be a complete overhaul of the justice system,” Linda told The Courier.

“The sentence handed out by a judge should be the time a convicted criminal spends locked up.

“For the victims and their families, there is never any freedom, never any escape.”

‘I cannot relax and forget’

Linda believes the way parole hearings are currently set up favours the criminal over the victims.

It is a view shared by other victims and families who have been through the parole system in Scotland.

“In my opinion everything is currently geared towards protecting the rights and feelings of the criminal – that cannot be right,” said Linda.

“When are the feelings and the rights of victims and their families going to be considered?

“I cannot rest easy knowing that he will serve the time he was sentenced to. I cannot relax and forget.”

Linda says Tasmin Glass should be denied parole

The survivor also backs the family of Steven Donaldson and The Courier in our demand to refuse Angus killer Tasmin Glass parole when she goes before the board next week.

Linda said: “I can’t be angry with the girl for this parole bid – that is what the system allows her to do – that above all is what must change.

“She has ruined the lives of so many people and that is her cross to bear but she cannot be allowed out of prison before she has served the appropriate time for the crime she was convicted of – that is what punishment means.”

A Voice for Victims campaign

Below are the campaign calls The Courier is making to reform parole hearings and put victims’ voices first.

See more from our A Voice for Victims campaign here.