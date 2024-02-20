A Voice for Victims: Steven Donaldson’s parents say parole for killer Tasmin Glass is ‘unthinkable’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

A Voice for Victims: Steven Donaldson’s parents say parole for killer Tasmin Glass is ‘unthinkable’

Steven Donaldson's parents Pam and Bill say justice will not have been served if their son's killer is freed on parole as they back The Courier's campaign for reform.

Bill and Pamela Donaldson visit the memorial for their son Steven. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Bill and Pamela Donaldson visit the memorial for their son Steven. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
By Lindsey Hamilton

The parents of Angus murder victim Steven Donaldson say “there is no justice” if their son’s killer is allowed to walk free halfway through her sentence.

Tasmin Glass was convicted of culpable homicide in 2019 for her role in the brutal Kirriemuir murder of Steven Donaldson and sentenced to 10 years in prison.

But next week she will go before the Parole Board for Scotland in a bid to win early freedom after serving just five years.

In their first interview about the upcoming parole hearing, Bill and Pam Donaldson say they fear Glass will be released as they back our A Voice for Victims campaign.

Tasmin Glass, who was jailed for her part in the murder of oil worker Steven Donaldson.
Tasmin Glass.

Bill Donaldson, Steven’s dad, told The Courier: “Our sentence is for life, we will never be set free.

“But that person could be told in only two weeks that she is being released from prison – there is no justice there.

“That is absolutely not right.”

‘I will always be angry,’ Steven Donaldson’s dad

Bill described Glass and her co-accused Steven Dickie and Callum Davidson as “evil monsters”.

Dickie and Davidson were both convicted of murder and given life sentences.

Dickie took his own life in Perth Prison in 2019.

“Steven was our fun-loving, hard-working boy, a great son and friend to everybody – he died at the hands of evil monsters,” said Bill.

Steven Donaldson.

“I will always be angry, more than anything I want people to understand that.

“How could a small, quiet town like Kirrie produce three such evil monsters?

“For a while I wouldn’t have cared if Kirrie had been blown up, I’ve got over that now but it stayed with me for a long time.”

Steven’s mum, Pam Donaldson, believes Glass played a pivotal role in her son’s death.

She told The Courier: “That girl came to my house and she played a key role in killing my son.

“I want no apology from her and I have nothing to say to her.”

Pamela and Bill Donaldson visiting their son’s memorial at Kinnordy Loch Nature Reserve. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

It’s a belief backed up by the findings of Lord Brodie, who was one of three judges to reject Glass’ 2019 appeal to reduce her sentence.

“She was the prime mover behind the assaults on the deceased,” said Lord Brodie.

Donaldson family back Courier campaign

Angry with how they have been treated within the parole system, Steven’s parents have backed The Courier’s campaign, A Voice for Victims.

Our campaign wants to overhaul parole hearings in Scotland to put victims first and make proceedings more transparent.

The memorial at the oak tree planted by family and friends the site of Steven Donaldson’s murder at Kinnordy Loch Nature Reserve. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

We also believe Tasmin Glass should be refused parole and remain in prison.

One of our aims is to ask the Scottish Government to re-consider automatic parole hearings halfway through sentences for those who have committed the most heinous of crimes.

A Voice for Victims graphic

That is a reform both parents believe strongly in.

Bill also wants trials reformed so that the most serious of crimes are decided by a panel of judges or a trained jury who could better understand the evidence of a case.

‘Unthinkable’ that Glass would return to Angus

Pam and Bill both fear Glass will be released on parole having served just five years for killing their son.

Bill and Pam Donaldson. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

Steven’s dad says he has no idea what he would do if he came face-to-face with her again.

“I know what I would like to do but I don’t know what I actually would do,” he said.

“We go to towns all over Angus and I work in Dundee – there is every likelihood that if she is released and allowed to remain local that we could come across her.

“That is unthinkable.”

The battered and burned body of Steven Donaldson was discovered next to his car at Loch of Kinnordy Nature Reserve, near Kirriemuir, on June 7 2018.

He had been assaulted at the town’s Peter Pan playpark by Davidson and Dickie, who then drove him to the nature reserve where they killed him with a bladed weapon.

Glass was convicted of instigating and planning the attack.

Full details of the Voice for Victims campaign can be found here.

More from Angus & The Mearns

Steven Donaldson.
A Voice for Victims: From convicted killer to freedom bid - a timeline of…
A bid to shut Lochlands junction to Forfar-bound traffic is still to be considered. Image: Google
£20m price tag for flyover at danger Forfar bypass junction
The Inveraldie yard sits beside the A90 north of Dundee. Image: Google
Mini business park plan for A90 roadside site near Dundee stalls
Spectators view the Red Arrows flying over Arbroath.
Pictures: Aircraft enthusiasts enjoy Red Arrows flyover in Arbroath
Angus community warden numbers could be cut by a third. Image: Kris Miller/DC Thomson
Under-threat Angus community wardens issue 27,500 parking tickets since 2018 - but only TWO…
Tasmin Glass, who was jailed for her part in the murder of oil worker Steven Donaldson.
EXCLUSIVE: Angus killer Tasmin Glass to be considered for parole next week as hearing…
13
Amanda McMurchie at Forfar Sheriff Court.
Driver left man needing wheelchair after horrific A90 Forfar junction crash
Dighty Court in Monifieth. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Families in Monifieth new-builds seek legal advice over damp and mould
Traill Drive, Montrose
Man, 22, assaulted near Montrose beachfront
Owner of Forfar's Bar 10 Alan Hampton, and the vandalism in the toilet cubicle
Forfar bar owner 'shocked' as toilet cubicle vandalised

Conversation