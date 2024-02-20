Dog bans for Kirriemuir pair after American Bully went ‘dangerously out of control’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dog bans for Kirriemuir pair after American Bully went ‘dangerously out of control’

Elaine Towns was hit with a five-year ban on keeping dogs, while the decade-long ban John Towns was furnished with remains in place.

By Ross Gardiner
John and Elaine Towns at Forfar Sheriff Court.
John and Elaine Towns at Forfar Sheriff Court.

A Kirriemuir pair whose “dangerously out of control” pets attacked two people have been banned from keeping dogs.

John and Elaine Towns appeared back at Forfar Sheriff Court after incidents involving their dogs Keira and Chino.

John Towns is already subject to a ten-year ban from keeping dogs, imposed after a Staffie he owned mauled a toddler in 2015.

Elaine Towns – who was acquitted over that incident – admitted she was solely responsible when Keira and Chino attacked a man and Chino attacked two women.

She too has now been banned from keeping dogs.

Kirrie chaos

The pair, both of Glamis Road, appeared in the dock together at Forfar Sheriff Court.

Between May 1 2022 and January 22 2023, John Towns admitted he had custody of Kiera and American Bully Chino while a court-imposed ban was in place.

On various occasions between those dates, Elaine Towns admitted she owned the dangerously out of control dogs, which jumped up and bit a male at Glamis Road in Kirriemuir, growled at him and acted aggressively towards him.

Elaine and John Towns
Elaine and John Towns. Image: Facebook.

She also admitted that on an occasion between September and December 2022, she was the owner of Chino when it was dangerously out of control and acted aggressively, growled and snapped at a female and jumped up on her, also at Glamis Road.

Furthermore, she pled guilty to owning Chino when he was dangerously out of control on January 22 last year at Glamis Road.

On that occasion, Chino barked, acted aggressively, jumped up and bit the clothing of a different female.

Fined and banned

Sheriff Derek Reekie fined Elaine Towns £300 and banned her from keeping dogs for five years.

He also ordered her to pay the man who was attacked £200 compensation, as well as £100 compensation to the woman attacked in 2022 and £150 to the woman attacked in 2023.

The sheriff spared the dogs from destruction.

At another hearing earlier this month, the “concerned” sheriff fined John Towns £450, plus a £20 victim surcharge, for breaching his dog ban.

He said: “You served a sentence of 12 months in prison for a dangerous dog offence.

“Yet over a period of a year, you have had custody of two dogs.

“That’s the extent of the offence I’m dealing with.

“The only penalty I can impose is a fine. I cannot interfere with the period of disqualification.”

Staffie sentence

In 2015, John Towns admitted he was the owner of a Staffordshire Bull Terrier which attacked the two-year-old girl at his home that year.

The girl lost teeth and was left with “large, gaping wounds” on her cheeks and was told she may require plastic surgery.

Towns, who has a “significant” criminal record, admitted being the owner of the dangerously out of control dog and was jailed for a year.

